ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A local school district is reminding parents they cannot toke up in their vehicles while dropping off and picking up their children from school.

The Francis Howell School District sent a message to parents saying that after the recent legalization of recreational marijuana, schools have reported an increase in adults smoking marijuana on campus.

"We wanted to send a timely reminder about district policies regarding smoking, vaping and alcohol and drug use," the district wrote in a statement, noting that all individuals are prohibited from those activities while on school property.

"We appreciate your cooperation," the district wrote.

Missouri dispensaries sold nearly $12.7 million of cannabis in the first weekend recreational marijuana was legal in February.

According to the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association, dispensaries statewide sold more than $5 million in cannabis on the first day alone.