From Eiffel Tower to Pokémon, exhibit showed the world according to Legos

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Sitting in the middle of the Kennedy Recreation Complex, at the southernmost tip of St. Louis County, was a startlingly detailed replica of St. Peter's Basilica and Square in Vatican City.

It was made entirely of Legos. Specifically, it was made entirely of 67,000 Legos, give or take a few.

The Lego BrickUniverse fan convention held this weekend at the Kennedy Recreation Complex brought fans of the ever-popular plastic building block to look, wide-eyed, at the wonders that can be created from Legos if you have enough of them — and time.

The Vatican City replica, one of more than 40 exhibits at the show, took six months to create. It was a COVID project, said its creator, Rocco Buttliere, who said he worked on it from July to December of 2020.

Buttliere, 28, of Chicago, is a professional Lego artist. He re-creates important architectural landmarks from around the world out of Legos and displays them at shows such as this weekend's.

Buttliere liked Legos from the time he was a child, and when he was in high school, he became interested in architecture, he said. He earned a degree in architecture five years ago.

"I skipped the desk job and went straight into Legos full time," he said.

At one table, he displayed photos of some of the works he has done on commission, including a replica of first-century Jerusalem for the Museum of Imagination in Sao Paulo, Brazil. That one took 114,000 Legos to build.

Lego fan Frank Sanders, 9, of University City, was in Lego heaven at the convention. He was particularly taken by one display that mixed together several movies (the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and car from "Ghostbusters," a couple of Transformers and more). He was also struck by a Lego Batman and a Lego character from Pokémon.

Naturally, Frank builds Lego displays, himself. One part of his room is devoted to Lego creations — the Hundred Acre Wood from "Winnie the Pooh," "Sesame Street" — but he also pulls apart some of his work when he needs to use the pieces for something else.

Lucas Ostertag, 10, from Dupo, Illinois, is also a Lego fan; with his mother Kathy, he built a veterinarian's office. They had earlier built a version of Santa's workshop, but the season changed so they repurposed their effort.

"I really wanted to set it on fire, but she wouldn't let me," he said with evident disappointment.

Kathy Ostertag turns out to be the bigger fan.

"I never had any Legos when I was a little girl, but whenever I went to peoples houses to babysit, it's the first thing I said — 'Let's get out the Legos,'" she said.

If adults did not outnumber children at the event Sunday afternoon, their numbers were at least equal. Exhibitor Brian Kelly, 50, from Dallas, had a display aimed squarely at the older fans.

Kelly's specialty is space Legos, and his display began with the classic theme Legos from 1978 to 1980 and worked chronologically to the Galaxy Squad from 2013. The evolution was clear, moving from boxy spaceships that now seem charmingly naive to rounded, colorful, bug-shaped space vehicles.

"It's nostalgic. Every mom or dad who comes through, they say, 'I played with these when I was your age,' or, 'I've got these somewhere in the house,'" he said.

Brad Alsop, 38, did not have to travel as far as some of the other exhibitors to show his creations; he lives in St. Louis. Alsop makes the bodies of electric guitars out of Legos, and he periodically played them at the event to show that they actually work.

Though he also brought a massive castle display, it was his Lego outdoor concert venue that got the most attention. Performing on the stage are representations of the band MercyMe (he's friends with the band), along with Elvis Presley.

He asked the band who they wanted to be on the Lego stage with them. They said Elvis. So that's who he put there.

But it is the crowd of some 900 Lego people enjoying the music that drew the most notice. Sharp-eyed attendees could find Waldo, along with C-3PO and R2-D2 from "Star Wars," Kermit the Frog and, working security, the Incredible Hulk.