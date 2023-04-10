ST. LOUIS — Funeral services will be held next week for the Missouri soldiers who died when two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a routine nighttime training exercise in Kentucky.

The helicopters that crashed were carrying nine people in total, according to the Associated Press. All nine died. Two were from Missouri, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Esparza and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith.

Esparza, 36, grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Bayless High School in 2005, according to his obituary. After high school, he attended Southeast Missouri State and then enlisted in the Army in 2010 while in Jackson, Missouri.

"Zac was a St. Louis guy through and through," his obituary read. "His perfect date would be eating Imo’s Pizza at a St. Louis Cardinals ballgame. Zac lived his life to the fullest while defending his country and traveling the world. He will be greatly missed by many."

Smith, 32, grew in St. James and graduated from John F. Hodge High School in in 2009, according to his obituary. He was married in 2016 and leaves behind two daughters and a step son.

"He was a dedicated family man, a loyal friend, a dependable battle buddy, and simply an outstanding human being," Smith's obituary read. "Rusten loved life, his family and friends, his country, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

Esparza's visitation will be held at noon on April 16 at Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Road. A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 17 at Crosspoint Church, 5001 Little Road Road. He will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Visitation and memorial services for Smith will be held beginning 11 a.m. April 15 at the St. James Middle School Gymnasium in St. James, Missouri. Smith will be buried at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Fort Leonard Wood in Waynesville.

A memorial service for Smith will also be held in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Black Hawk helicopters, spotlighted in the popular 2001 film “Black Hawk Down,” are used in security, transport, medical evacuation and other missions.

Army investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash, the Associated Press reported. The helicopters had a device similar to black boxes, which record the performance of aircrafts in flight and are used to analyze crashes.