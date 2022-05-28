 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girl, 17, shot in leg at Page Boulevard and Vandeventer Avenue Saturday morning

A 17-year-old girl was shot in her left leg early Saturday morning near Page Boulevard and Vandeventer Avenue.

The incident happened at about 5:15 a.m. She survived and was in stable condition, St. Louis police reported. The location of the shooting is on the border of the Grand Center and Vandeventer neighborhoods.

No additional information was immediately available.

