GLENDALE — A Glendale auto dealer's plan to build a private carwash about 100 feet from neighboring backyards is a step closer to approval despite opposition from neighboring residents.

City planners on Wednesday decided to recommend the Board of Aldermen approve the plan from Glendale Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership, at 10070 Manchester Road, but also set limitations meant to meet residents' concerns.

The five-member planning commission voted unanimously to recommend aldermen limit the car wash's hours of operation, require the facility's doors be shut for the entire time a car is being washed, and bar the facility from using loud speakers.

"I think with a certain amount of controls ... we can at least come to a compromise that would work," planning commission chair Jeff Fernhoff said.

The commission also cited the dealership's own noise study, which found the noise level for neighboring residents would, if the car wash doors were open, reach 50 decibels, about as loud as a refrigerator.

The vote came after more than an hour of discussion during which a handful of residents who live right behind the auto dealer said the car wash study was only theoretical and the car wash would hurt property values.

"Please stand up for the residents of Glendale and please do not let the dealership build a car wash in my backyard," said Jay Galmiche, who was among seven residents to speak to the commission Wednesday.

About 200 residents had also signed a letter arguing the auto dealer's plans would cause noise disturbances and hurt property values, including by removing trees providing a buffer for the homes and for Glendale Gardens Condominiums.

The dealer, owned by Merlo Automotive Group, also plans to expand its service building to add 14 bays and build a storage facility on its property about 50 feet from the condominiums, which would require the removal of some of the trees providing a buffer. The dealer also wants to replace a current chain link fence in the buffer with a plastic vinyl one closer to residents backyards.

The planning commission also asked Merlo to consider moving the storage shed to the opposite end of its back lot, which would not require the removal of any trees, and asked that residents concerned about the plastic fence recommend an alternative to aldermen, who could discuss the issue at a June 18 meeting.

Kevin Kissling, a 29-year resident whose backyard abuts the auto dealership, said residents don't trust the dealership to abide by regulations and will take those concerns to aldermen.

"Is that a risk the board is wiling to take?" Kissling said after the meeting. "We hope not."