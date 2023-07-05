ST. LOUIS — More than 13,000 Missouri residents are still without power five days after a storm snapped trees, toppled power lines and killed two in the region.

Nicole Fields lost power at her Creve Coeur home on Saturday. Temperatures there have hit 90 degrees, and Fields said she had to throw away food. The conditions are unhealthy, Fields said, and the power company won’t tell her when she’ll get power back.

“I’m just so livid,” said Fields, 52. “I just don’t know what to do.”

Ameren Missouri’s vice president of energy delivery, Ryan Arnold, said Wednesday most customers can expect to regain power by Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

“We hear the frustration from our customers and we want to make sure that we can communicate as often as we can,” Arnold said.

More than 100,000 of Ameren Missouri’s 1.2 million customers initially lost power Saturday afternoon. Ameren has seen the most outages and damages in north St. Louis County, Arnold said, and is sending the most resources there.

But some customers are complaining that they’ve heard little from the company since they lost power.

When Fields called Ameren for updates, she said the company gave her no information or said it had nothing to report. Fields said she hasn’t seen Ameren crews working on repairs in her area.

Fields said she stayed in a hotel Tuesday night.

Arnold said the company provides service restoration updates on its website, amerenmissouri.com, and sends notifications to its customers twice per day letting them know about the progress of power restoration. He said it’s important that customers keep their contact information updated.

Temperatures reached into the 90s before noon Wednesday. Arnold said Ameren prioritized restoring power at cooling centers across the region.

Also, isolated thunderstorms may roll through the region in the afternoon. Arnold said the forecasted storms are the only caveat to Ameren’s repairs timeline.

“That’s the only thing that’s kind of out there that we’re unsure of, but everything else remains the way we’ve been communicating on it,” Arnold said.