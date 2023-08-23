ST. LOUIS — The effects of a fourth day of extreme heat multiplied on Wednesday: Overworked air conditioners faltered, sending students home from overheating schools. Construction crews paused work. A festival’s organizers canceled their parade.

And one of the region’s major hospitals, with an AC unit failing, had to move patients to another hospital.

Area officials in a variety of settings described the list of complications wrought by the heat, which on Wednesday soared to temperatures of 99 degrees, while oppressive humidity sent the heat index far higher — maxing out at conditions that felt equal to 113 degrees. That heat index narrowly missed matching the highs of 117 degrees seen on Tuesday and Sunday, both of which tied the fourth-highest ever recorded in St. Louis, and the hottest conditions here since 1995.

“This is a very dangerous heat wave,” said Mark Britt, a meteorologist for the local forecast office of the National Weather Service. “The more days we go through it, the length of the heat is what makes it particularly dangerous.”

Day 4: Prolonged, dangerous heat continues with heat index values near historic levels once again. For information on cooling centers in Missouri: https://t.co/weo6DqUYGL and in Illinois: https://t.co/tb25te0YDN #stlwx #ilwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/vPJ9WhqSAf — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 23, 2023

Many construction contractors are trying to start as early as they can, said Jeremy Bennett, the executive director of SITE Improvement Association, a St. Charles-based group that advocates for contractors involved with certain construction trades.

And some projects have ground to a halt entirely, said Len Toenjes, the president of Associated General Contractors of Missouri.

“There are just some things you can’t mitigate against,” he said. “It’s time to blow the whistle and call it a day.”

Bennett agreed, saying it’s rare but understandable when extreme weather conditions dent productivity on construction sites.

“I don’t think any owner expects their workers to push extremely hard when the weather is like this,” he said.

With extreme heat set to stretch through Friday, some upcoming events have been preemptively disrupted.

In Illinois, organizers of the Du Quoin State Fair on Wednesday canceled the corresponding parade scheduled for Friday evening — sparing crowds from the heat, as well as participants who were set to don costumes and uniforms.

Indoor events like school haven’t been spared, either.

The Johnson-Wabash Sixth Grade Center in Ferguson and Wydown Middle School in Clayton sent students home early on Wednesday because of issues from a water main break and a power outage, respectively.

And the Wentzville School District will release Holt High School students at noon Thursday “due to rising temperatures in the building,” the district announced on its Facebook page.

The heat led Granite City High School officials to switch students to virtual learning for the rest of the week, although the school cafeteria was still available to offer students breakfast and lunch. The school is in a monthslong process of installing a new heating and air conditioning system, district officials said, and the old system was no match for the extreme heat.

“It’s having trouble keeping up with these temps in the afternoon,” said Chris Mitchell, a spokesman for the district. “From that 12 to 3 o’clock (range) is when those rooms can get pretty hot.”

Francis Howell School District in St. Charles County said it will opt for early dismissals in middle and high schools the rest of the week to allow bus drivers “to have a short break between routes to rehydrate and cool off.”

Meanwhile, students at Busch Middle School in south St. Louis were bused to nearby Nottingham School on Monday during a prolonged power outage in the city’s St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

And the Fox District in Arnold altered the dress code for its first day of school on Wednesday, allowing T-shirts, shorts and flip-flops for students and teachers.

“In order to make sure that everyone is as cool as possible over the next few days, we’re encouraging staff and students to keep wearing your summer gear,” read a social media message for the community.

Several high school football games this week have been pushed back to 8 p.m. Friday, after sundown.

That’s also around the time that the heat is finally expected to relent. For now, the area’s excessive heat warning is in place until 10 p.m. Friday.

Blythe Bernhard and Annika Merrilees of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.