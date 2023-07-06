ST. LOUIS — The police department may need to order some new business cards.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, is pushing a bill to require officers to start providing more information to people they interact with on the job.

The bill, which passed out of committee Thursday, would require officers to give cards to people they stop, search, frisk, or question during interactions that don't lead to arrests or summonses.

It includes exceptions for officers working undercover or trying to preserve an active investigation.

The business cards would have their name, rank and badge number, and well as instructions for submitting comments or complaints to the city's civilian oversight board.

The bill would also require the department to ensure that when officers are performing searches reliant on a subject's consent, they clearly inform people of their right to allow or deny the search at any time.

"The goal of the bill is to make sure we put some transparency out there and that people know their rights," Aldridge told colleagues.

He pointed out that the New York City Council passed a similar bill a few years ago, which came on the heels of their police department's use of stop-and-frisk tactics.

Stop-and-frisk has since been ruled unconstitutional and discriminatory.