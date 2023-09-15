ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Friday introduced a series of bills aimed at curbing gun violence in the city.

The legislation, announced by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones last month, would piggyback on existing federal laws on “military-grade” weapons and gun-making kits and write them into city code. It would also direct some of the money from fines assessed against offenders toward violence prevention programs.

One bill, from Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, echoes federal rules on automatic weapons, silencers and short-barreled rifles and shotguns.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones indicated last month the bill would ban the AR-15 and AK-47 rifles. But federal rules only cover some short-barreled and fully automatic versions of the guns, which require prospective owners to pass a federal background check and pay a special tax before buying them. They do not address semiautomatic and long-barreled rifles.

Nevertheless, officials say the new rules will be useful because they will offer city police some flexibility in how they handle offenders. For instance, juveniles caught with automatic weapons could be given a second chance under city rules. Rather than potential jail time on state or federal charges, they would face fines and community service. And some of the money generated by the fines would go toward the city’s efforts to prevent violence through counseling, community engagement and job programs.

A second bill, from Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of Tower Grove East, expands the new rules for all weapons-related ordinance violations.

And a third, from Alderwoman Daniela Velázquez, of Shaw, bars the possession of guns without trackable serial numbers — an area of concern amid the rise of “ghost guns” sold as do-it-yourself assembly kits — and another measure already in federal law.

“We want to make it clear that we’re not going to tolerate this kind of activity in St. Louis,” Velázquez said.

It’s not clear exactly how much of the legislation will survive legal challenges. State law largely prohibits the city from enacting rules on guns stricter than the state’s. And State Attorney General Andrew Bailey has vowed to fight anything he deems an infringement on the Second Amendment.

Kevin Jamison, a prominent gun rights attorney in suburban Kansas City, didn’t see much point in the effort. “Criminals aren’t afraid of the federal government catching them,” he said. “They’re certainly not going to be afraid of the city of St. Louis.”

Jones has expressed confidence that the gun bills are legal.

“While we need urgent action at the state level to pass measures like permitting regulations and background checks,” said spokesman Nick Desideri, “we are exploring every option at the local level to prevent gun violence and make our communities safer in the face of Missouri’s strict preemption laws.”