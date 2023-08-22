JEFFERSON CITY — A panel tasked with narrowing down a list of candidates for a vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court announced three finalists on Tuesday.

The Appellate Judicial Commission unanimously selected two Eastern District appellate judges, Kelly Broniec and Michael Gardner, as well as Southern District appellate Judge Ginger Gooch, as finalists for the vacancy.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, now must choose one of the three finalists within 60 days or the Appellate Judicial Commission will fill the seat, according to Missouri's nonpartisan court plan.

The finalists are vying for the opening created by the retirement this month of Judge George W. Draper III, appointed by Gov. Jay Nixon in 2011.

The commission received more than 20 applications for the vacancy and chose to bypass high-profile candidates such as state Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, as well as Judge Jack Goodman, a former Republican state senator from southwest Missouri.

Broniec, of Montgomery City, is the chief judge for the Eastern District court of appeals.

Gardner, of Cape Girardeau, also serves on the Eastern District court of appeals.

Gooch, of Springfield, was named to appellate court in 2022 by Parson.

The governor has also appointed both Broniec and Gardner to their current roles.

"I'm gonna pick the most qualified candidate," Parson said at the Missouri State Fair last week when asked about the vacancy, adding he wanted to pick someone who would "enforce the laws as they're written."

The seven-member Appellate Judicial Commission is made up of Chief Justice Mary Russell, as well as three gubernatorial appointees and three members elected by the Missouri Bar.

A news release said all three finalists received seven votes from the commission and that the finalists were selected after eight rounds of balloting.