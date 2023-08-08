BEL-NOR — A redo election in a small north St. Louis County suburb has yielded the same result as the initial April vote: a one-ballot victory for the incumbent.

Bel-Nor Alderwoman Charlee McBride again squeaked out a win over challenger Jonell Calloway in a redo of the April election.

The initial tally in April also had McBride winning by one vote, but Calloway petitioned for a recount that found another ballot for her and led to the tie.

The second one-vote victory was despite a higher turnout in a race that garnered some regional attention because of its razor-thin margin. More than 50 additional people voted in the August special election than the 182 that voted in April.

Neither McBride nor Calloway could immediately be reached for comment after totals were counted Thursday evening.

Calloway had challenged McBride and some of the longer serving members of Bel-Nor's board of aldermen over what she saw as over-zealous enforcement of property maintenance codes.

But McBride and others in the city see strict enforcement of building codes as essential to maintaining property values in an area where surrounding municipalities struggle with vacancy and falling real estate values.