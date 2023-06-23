FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, visited a Metro East abortion clinic Friday to reaffirm the Biden administration's commitment to protect reproductive health care. At the same time, President Biden signed an executive order that preserves access to birth control.

The announcement comes one year after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. That decision overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

After the Dobbs decision, Missouri banned abortion except in cases of medical emergencies that threaten the life of a pregnant woman.

In the year since, states have enacted abortion bans. Across the country, some anti-abortion advocates have even raised the question of whether contraception should remain available.

A survey released this week found that many Missouri residents are confused about whether birth control is legal in the state.

Becerra addressed the confusion at a press conference later in the morning.

“Contraception is not abortion,” Becerra said. “Do not let anyone deceive you.”

One year earlier, almost to the day, Becerra was visiting Planned Parenthood's clinic on the other side of the Mississippi River in St. Louis, when the Supreme Court issued the Dobbs decision.

“Dobbs will not deter us ... we will be there to stand with you," Becerra said, standing with Planned Parenthood staff and Rep. Cori Bush, a St. Louis Democrat.

The Fairview Heights center is one of a few abortion clinics in a wide swath of the Midwest.

The clinic has seen a surge of demand. People are traveling farther, and waiting longer for appointments. Wait times have increased from two or three days, before the Dobbs decision, to about two weeks, said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, Planned Parenthood’s regional chief medical officer.

In the past year the clinic has seen patients from 29 states, she said.

The clinics have increased their hours, McNicholas said, but still, “The truth is, we are not going to meet all the need.”

Planned Parenthood said more than 40% of abortion patients come to the clinic from outside of Missouri and Illinois. McNicholas said that is compared to about 7% before the Supreme Court decision.

This story will be updated.

