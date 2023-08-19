ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Metro Transit has begun seeking bids for fare collection gates and fencing at four MetroLink stations in St. Clair County, the first in a $52 million system-wide upgrade to increase safety on the trains.

The bids are due Sept. 5 for the work at the initial four stations — the Emerson Park and Jackie Joyner-Kersee stations in East St. Louis, the station in Washington Park and the College station in Belleville. The work is expected to be completed by next spring. The request for bids was issued Aug. 3.

Metro had chosen those four because they'll require minimal redesign and can be outfitted relatively quickly.

Similar installation is expected to be finished by next summer at a second group of stations in St. Louis. That group includes Forest Park-DeBaliviere, Central West End, Cortex, Grand, Union Station, Civic Center and Delmar Loop. Work at other stations will follow those.