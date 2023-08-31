ST. CHARLES — Former St. Charles Mayor Bob Moeller, a political newcomer who won a six-way race for the post in 1995, died Aug. 21 at Mount Carmel Senior Living Center of congestive heart failure. He was 90.

In his four years in office, he got the City Council to eliminate auto and pet license fees and to pass a plan for orderly spending and saving of gambling revenue from the city’s then-new casino.

Also approved on his watch was the city’s agreement with St. Charles County to build the Family Arena.

But in an interview shortly before leaving office, he said his greatest accomplishment was establishing the city’s Mayor’s Charity Ball as an annual event. In later years it was expanded to include mayors from across the county.

Michael Klinghammer, who was on the council while Moeller was mayor, also recalled Moeller’s work to establish a sister-city relationship with the German city of Ludwigsburg.

Klinghammer, now the city’s economic development director, said officials had long talked about such an idea but that “he was the guy that finally got it done.”

Moeller grew up in St. Charles and went to St. Charles High School. Before entering elective politics, he spent most of his life in the construction industry, starting as a laborer and working his way up to supervising major projects for J.S. Alberici Construction Co. and other firms.

In 1992, he was hired by St. Charles County to coordinate construction of its new $39 million courthouse and administration building complex. “He liked a challenge and the bigger it was, the better,” said his wife, Grace Moeller.

As that job ended in 1994, he announced he wanted to move across the street to St. Charles City Hall — as the mayor — in the city’s nonpartisan election the following year.

During the campaign, he frequently pointed out that he brought in the county construction project $1.13 million under budget and that the city’s $50 million municipal budget wouldn’t be a big obstacle for him.

Three years into his mayoral term, Moeller decided to run for St. Charles County executive. He ran a well-funded race as the Democratic nominee but lost to the Republican incumbent, Joe Ortwerth.

A few hours later, Moeller, then 65, said he wouldn’t seek a second term as mayor, saying he wanted to “retire and sit back with Grace” and “enjoy life.”

The family plans a private celebration of life. The body was donated to St. Louis University School of Medicine.

Among other survivors are a son, Russell Moeller of Wentzville; two stepdaughters, Victoria Smith of St. Peters and Rosemary Calandro of Ellisville; a stepson, Mark Riecks of Barnhart; sisters Margie Heinz of St. Charles and Bert Durant of Oklahoma; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.