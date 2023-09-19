CLAYTON — St. Louis County is expected Tuesday to pass a historic package of tax breaks for one of the world’s biggest aerospace corporations, paving the way for a nearly $2 billion investment in the region.

A majority of County Council members want to help make the Boeing Co.’s planned expansion as competitive as possible by offsetting the cost of building and leasing a million square feet of space at two sites adjacent to St. Louis Lambert International Airport over the next 10 years.

“This will be a big win for working families, our economy and our region,” said Lisa Clancy, a Democrat from Maplewood.

The tax breaks on real and personal property, worth an estimated $155 million, would give Boeing half off real and personal property taxes during that time period in exchange for 500 new jobs and investment.

Not everyone on the council is on board. Democratic Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, of Chesterfield, said she will vote “no” because she wants Boeing to make more commitments in exchange for the tax breaks.

“These companies don’t need this, not as much as other people suffering in the community,” said Dunaway, who is also opposed to tax breaks for other businesses. “Unless the company also invests in a park or community center or uses these tax breaks to invest back, I’m going to be a ‘no.’”

Only four of the seven council members need to support the bill for it to pass. It has the support of at least three who will be at the meeting: Clancy, Democratic Councilwoman Rita Heard Days of Bel-Nor, and Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of unincorporated South County.

Councilman Mark Harder, a Republican from Ballwin, didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday, but he has indicated support for the plan.

Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock, of Fenton, supports the plan but said he will be absent from the meeting. Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated North County, said she will abstain because she works as an engineer for Boeing.

Trakas said he doesn’t support “corporate welfare,” but he believes the St. Louis region has lost enough business.

“St. Louis is not in a position to be able to gamble with corporate facilities,” Trakas said. “It’s just the reality that we have to deal with. If we don’t do it, some other location will.”

Even if the council passes the tax incentives at its meeting Tuesday night, it’s far from certain the $1.8 billion project will happen at all:

Boeing has been secretive about its plans for the Lambert land. But in order to need to expand, the company has to land a major federal defense contract — such as U.S. Department of Defense’s competition to build the next generation of American fighter jets.

And Boeing won’t need the space at Lambert if it doesn’t win such a contract.

Still, some of Boeing’s plans have come out publicly: It wants to lease about 158 acres from Lambert for its expansion. An aldermanic committee on Monday endorsed the lease, sending it to the full Board of Aldermen. Under the proposal, Boeing would pay at least $2.63 million a year for the lease. Nearly 110 acres in the lease are on the eastern end of the airport in Berkeley, and most of the remainder is on Lambert’s northern end. The agreement also gives Boeing the option of leasing an additional 28 acres for about $369,000 a year.

If Boeing builds the expansion, the Ferguson-Florissant School District would get roughly $79 million over the decade, though it would get double if Boeing went forward with the plan without a tax break. The city of Berkeley would collect an estimated $18 million over the life of the agreement.

Boeing’s St. Louis operations employ the company’s second-largest workforce after Washington state. It largely builds defense products in the St. Louis region, including the F-15, F/A-18 fighter jets, the T-7A trainer, and the MQ-25 refueling drone at sites in St. Louis County, St. Charles and Mascoutah.

But the Pentagon has been phasing out purchases of Boeing’s legacy fighters to focus on the next generation. Boeing is winding down the F/A-18 program, with new production ending in 2025 unless it receives more orders from the Indian navy.

The county’s tax incentive plan includes a claw-back measure if Boeing doesn’t keep the 500 new jobs and also at least 12,100 total jobs in the region over the plan’s lifespan.

Boeing has 16,000 employees here currently — which could give the company room to lay off roughly 4,000 people and still qualify for the tax incentives.

Dunaway called that provision “a slap in the face.”

“They’re saying, ‘We’ll bring 500 jobs but lose 4,000 others? That doesn’t really feel like a perk,” Dunaway said.

Boeing says it has committed $13 million in charitable giving to the region in the past year.