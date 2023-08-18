BERKELEY — School districts, libraries and municipalities now have estimates on how much they would lose — and gain — in Boeing Co.’s nearly $2 billion expansion project.

Ferguson-Florissant School District would get roughly $79 million over 10 years if Boeing indeed builds the expansion, according to an analysis released this week by St. Louis County that also adds details on the project’s timeline and construction plans. The Special School District would get $15 million.

And the city of Berkeley would collect an estimated $18 million over the life of the agreement.

“I want to find a word that is adequate to describe this,” said City Manager Nathan Mai-Lombardo. “This is a transformational amount of money for the city of Berkeley. The residents would see dramatic improvements in services and facilities with that amount of money.”

The project would send Berkeley about $1.8 million a year, or the equivalent of half the city’s fire department budget or nearly half of what it costs the police department to operate for a year, said Mai-Lombardo.

The analysis comes as St. Louis County Council considers tax breaks on Boeing’s proposal. The military-industrial giant is looking to expand in north St. Louis County and promises the project would bring 500 new jobs to the region, plus at least 1,000 more from suppliers and the like. The company hasn’t said what it wants to manufacture there, but the aerospace industry has long been ramping up for a national competition to build the next generation of U.S. fighter jets.

The tax break, worth an estimated $155 million over 10 years, would give Boeing half off real and personal property taxes during that time period.

The analysis released Wednesday shows the deal would also send the same amount to 16 county taxing bodies over the decade, including:

Ferguson-Florissant: $79 million

Berkeley: $18 million

St. Louis County Special School District: $15 million

St. Louis Community College: $4 million

County health fund: $3.7 million

County libraries: $3.5 million

St. Louis County general fund, which pays for most county services: $2.8 million

Commercial surtax, which is distributed among taxing districts: $19.5 million

Ferguson-Florissant is still evaluating the proposal, said spokeswoman Onye Hollomon. Berkeley is on board. It doesn’t bother Mai-Lombardo that the city would get double the amount if Boeing were to do the project without tax abatements.

“Right now, Berkeley is getting zero from that site,” he said.

The extra cash would help St. Louis County some: The county faces a $44 million budget deficit this year in its general fund. Republican Councilman Dennis Hancock of Fenton said earlier this week it’s worth considering whether Boeing’s tax revenue could help fill the gap.

Still, it’s just $275,000 per year projected to go to the general fund.

The new documents clarify that Boeing would be exempt from all real and personal property tax, but would agree to paying half the value anyway — an arrangement known as a payment in lieu of taxes.

The analysis also provides new details about Boeing’s timeline and construction plans.

Construction on a million square feet of new assembly, hangar and operations space near St. Louis Lambert International Airport will start in 2025 and end in 2037. Boeing would construct 10 buildings and one open-air structure.

The 102-acre site is on the east end of the airport and is named after the former Brownleigh subdivision. The airport bought out the land starting in the 1980s as it expanded east, causing an uproar among residents who complained about aircraft noise. As residents left, their homes were demolished.

The remainder of the project would be built on the airport’s northern end. The land includes two vacant buildings used decades ago by Boeing’s predecessor, McDonnell-Douglas. The company would also have the option of leasing about 28 acres to the west of that site.

Today, the land is vacant, a mix of overgrown vegetation and crumbling roads from an old neighborhood. In May, the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded a $2.5 million grant to St. Louis, which owns the airport, to clean up the site and prepare it for new infrastructure.

Robert Schneider, 69, lived in the Brownleigh subdivision as a child. He recalls modest one- and two-story middle-class homes and a neighborhood “overloaded with kids.” His family moved away before the airport expansion, but he’s still nostalgic, and slightly bitter, that the subdivision land hasn’t been used for something true to what he remembers.

“It was nice, but that’s the way it is. There’s nothing I can do about it or anybody else,” said Schneider, who lives in Berkeley now. “Boeing is going to do what it’s going to do.”

He’s glad the site could be put to use, however, and generate revenue for the school district.