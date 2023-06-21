ST. LOUIS — A group of transit riders said they’ve been robbed while waiting for late buses, have lost wages when scheduled rides arrived too early, and have felt trapped at home after service cuts.

Advocates and riders of Call-A-Ride, a service for people with disabilities that prevent them from using fixed-line service, met on Wednesday with agency officials, and called for more rides and better scheduling.

“We just wanted to see if we can help you help us,” said June Lenk, who has used the service as she’s grown older.

In April, disability rights advocates filed complaints with federal agencies that alleged Call-A-Ride had failed to meet minimum standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act after local train and bus agency Metro, which runs the service, announced plans to reduce the areas served by Call-A-Ride.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Metro Transit Executive Director Charles Stewart acknowledged that cuts have had an impact on riders, but said riders with disabilities have seen service improvements.

But one rider said the cuts prevent her from reaching doctor appointments at Mercy South. Another said he was robbed while waiting for a bus that was running late. And a third, Seyoon Choi, a rider who is blind, said he was denied Call-A-Ride service altogether after he missed the bus.

“In short, it was a very frustrating experience,” Choi said. “And I’m really hopeful that Metro Transit will work with us to improve these large windows of bus infrequences and then as well as Call-A-Ride Service.”

Herbert Simmons, the chair of Bi-State Development’s Board of Commissioners, said he will make sure to find solutions to the problems raised by riders.

“This is an important issue that I know that the entire commission takes really seriously,” Simmons said.

Sam Gladney, a member of the board, said the agency, which is facing staffing shortages, is doing its best.

Right now, Gladney said, “I think it’s fair to say, our best hasn’t been good enough.”