State officials continue to take samples and assess potential public health risks along Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, following last week's industrial chemical spill into the waterway that already has a legacy of contamination issues tied to radioactive waste.

Meanwhile, some new or clarified details have emerged since the chemical leak was initially reported, and ripples from the accident have sparked calls for more information from the halls of Congress.

The spill from Hazelwood's GKN Aerospace facility and a nearby Boeing plant sent wastewater laced with both trivalent chromium and hexavalent chromium into the creek, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.

The former is a potential skin irritant, which prompted last week's warnings urging the public to stay away from the waterway. But hexavalent chromium also entered the creek, and is a known carcinogen.

MDNR officials, however, said the hexavalent chromium was not likely to pose public health threats since individuals are not expected to have long-term exposure to affected water in the creek.

Michael Koestner, a project manager for MDNR working on the site, said Thursday that about 240 gallons of wastewater are believed to have spilled — down from the initial estimate that about 1,000 gallons had been released.

The leak originated when GKN, an aircraft parts producer, released highly contaminated wastewater into an industrial sewer, and contacted Boeing about the issue. Boeing diverted the wastewater into a containment basin, but it overflowed, and a secondary containment area also failed.

GKN's release of the wastewater occurred on June 25, Koestner said. Over roughly the next 30 hours, that wastewater was within Boeing's treatment system, but near the end of that window — for about eight hours — a slow leak allowed some of it to escape the company's primary containment basin, at a rate of about a half-gallon per minute.

MDNR has been the lead agency overseeing the response to the release, and still has further sampling to do, while gauging whether there are continued risks from the spill. Koestner said he was encouraged by fish and animals seen living in the creek, near the spill.

"It doesn't look like we're getting any acute reaction out of the fish," he said. "There was a snapping turtle there Tuesday or Wednesday."

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley issued a letter Wednesday to the Environmental Protection Agency, asking for more details surrounding the spill.

The letter includes questions about risks posed by the spill, and the time that elapsed before the EPA notified the public about any risks tied to the incident. The letter also asks if GKN Aerospace and Boeing have committed to certain measures in response to the spill.

MDNR has been roped into the conversation initiated by the letter, Koestner said.

Boeing said in a statement that it continues to work with responding agencies including MDNR and the EPA, and that the company "is committed to protecting human and environmental health in communities where we operate.”

GKN did not reply to requests for comment.