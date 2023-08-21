CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield City Council on Monday advanced a planned "Downtown Chesterfield" development to replace the defunct mall, after narrowly rejecting a controversial proposal to restrict the project’s housing footprint.

The council voted 7-1 during its meeting to give first-round approval to a plan by The Staenberg Group to demolish the mall, at Clarkson Road and Interstate 64, and replace it with a downtown concept that includes more than 2,500 housing units and thousands of square feet of commercial space, pedestrian walkways, a park and other amenities.

The plan limits building height to no more than 200 feet and require first-floor space that faces the park and main streets be used for commercial development, not residential, among other changes. The provisions were negotiated by the council and TSG following weeks of talks between the developer and a citizen group that raised concerns that the project included too much housing to follow through on the original mixed-use concept.

But the council voted 5-4 to reject an additional amendment that would have capped the amount of ground floor space apartments could take up to 1.35 million square feet — about 60% of the 55 buildable acres on the total 96-acre site.

The Staenberg Group, based in Overland, last week objected to the proposal and said it would "reconsider" the project with that amendment attached. The company asked the council to delay any vote on the plan while it did so.

Michael Doster, an attorney for TSG, said Monday that the proposal was “totally unnecessary and unreasonably restrictive,” after the developer had agreed to 15 other changes to the plan.

And it prompted TSG to consider “what this whole process to this point forecasts for what we’ll be facing in the future,” Doster said. “Because we will be coming back,” he said. “We will be coming back for many approvals. ... Do we really want to go through the same process over and over again?”

Three residents at the meeting also criticized the restriction during public comment, arguing it threatened long-sought goal to replace the defunct mall and build a downtown concept envisioned in long-term city planning as early as 2018.

“This project is the future of our city,” said Rob Rodermund, who served on a city commission that approved tax increment financing for the developments.

Councilman Dan Hurt, who proposed the housing footprint restriction, said it was meant to ensure TSG keeps to a mixed-use development with office, retail and commercial space making up the majority of the ground floor, according to meeting minutes.

Mary Monachella, Mary Ann Mastorakos and Barbara McGuinness voted with Hurt to keep the proposed restriction, saying TSG had failed to prove how it would commit to its original concept for a mixed-use development.

“The problem we’re facing is that we’re at the very end, ready to sign on this zoning and they will not commit to giving us even one building that is not residential,” Monachella said. “It’s not that we want to control this whole darn thing, but we want to make sure it’s the mixed use that we sold our constituents on.”

But council opponents argued the amendment was too prohibitive and posed a significant burden to TSG to complete the project. The planned zoning law requires mixed use, they said, and the city would have more opportunities to vet the development when it approves more detailed site plans.

Councilman Aaron Wahl asked the council to consider cutting the restriction instead of delaying a vote to advance the project, arguing the proposal “might be literally the only thing holding this up.”

Council members Merrell Hansen, Gary Budoor and Michael Moore agreed, putting the council at a 4-4 vote. Mayor Bob Nation cast the tie-breaking ninth vote.

The downtown project, along with a separate, neighboring housing and retail development called Wildhorse Village, represents more than $2 billion of new development that stands to remake some of the few remaining parcels of developable land in the city. The City Council in December approved $353 million in controversial tax increment financing for the redevelopments.

The downtown project hit delays earlier this summer when residents raised concerns about the number of housing units. TSG and the citizen group, Preserve Chesterfield, came to an agreement to drop the number of planned apartments from 2,880 to 2,538, along with other negotiated changes the council approved Monday.

McGuinness cast the lone "no" vote against advancing the plan instead of delaying a vote as TSG had requested.

Wahl asked Doster after the vote if TSG would proceed with the plans.

Doster said he would have to talk with the company before he could answer. He declined comment to a reporter after the council meeting.