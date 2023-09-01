JENNINGS — The construction company contracted by the city of Jennings to build a new recreational center and city hall says it is finished with the agreement, and that the mayor's actions have cost it more than $100,000 in damages.

Hankins Construction President Stephen Hankins sent a letter to Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson on Thursday, notifying him of the termination. The project was greenlighted by the city last September with 450 days to complete.

Earlier this summer Johnson issued a stop-work order on the projects. Hankins said the shutdown has caused the construction company to incur at least $139,000 in damages.

“With the turmoil in the city government, multiple resignations of high-level personnel and legal actions, it seems even less likely that the project can be restarted and get back on track in the foreseeable time,” Hankins stated in the letter. “If, at all.”

Hankins said he warned the mayor stopping construction would financially harm the company and its trades. Johnson did it anyway.

Jennings had approved construction for the projects in November, and Hankins said the contract was supposed to be completed by February 2024. The schedule was designed to have the new buildings mostly constructed before fall and winter weather.

Hankins said he is willing to restart the agreement if the city agrees on a new date, extension of time and costs occurred because of the mayor’s stop-worker order.

Johnson did not immediately respond to questions about the situation Friday.