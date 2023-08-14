CLAYTON — St. Louis County will reconsider a plan to give senior homeowners a property tax break after rejecting it last month.

St. Louis County Councilman Dennis Hancock, a Republican from Fenton, thinks the political timing for the plan is better now — because the council is also considering a tax break for a giant aerospace corporation.

He expects to reintroduce the legislation at Tuesday night's council meeting.

The Boeing Co. could get a break on taxes worth an estimated $155 million over 10 years for a nearly $2 billion expansion project if the County Council approves incentives. But Boeing's request became public just a week after councilmembers rejected a tax break for senior homeowners, some of whom are struggling to stay in their homes.

Some councilmembers saw the irony. Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, a Democrat from Chesterfield, said late last month it didn't seem fair to give "millions in corporate welfare to Boeing" on the heels of rejecting tax relief for seniors.

While St. Louis County would give Boeing half off on the project's real and personal property taxes, taxing districts would see a windfall on the other half — money that could be used to cover losses from the senior property tax break, Hancock said. St. Louis County estimated it would have missed out on nearly $34 million in revenue over the past four years if the tax break for seniors had been in place.

Hancock says with tax revenue potentially coming from the Boeing project, now may be a better time to revive the legislation.

"I think there were some (councilmembers) last time who could've gone either way," Hancock said Monday. "It might be an opportunity to have more pointed conversations with some of them."

The Boeing project is still up in the air. The county tax break hasn't been approved, and a lease with St. Louis Lambert International Airport and tax incentives with the state are still pending. And if the company doesn't land a major contract with the U.S. Department of Defense, the deals would be moot.

The senior property tax legislation is Bill 114.