CHESTERFIELD — City leaders here said Tuesday they plan to advance a proposal to replace the Chesterfield Mall with apartments, commercial and public space, but the developer would not say if the company was still considering pulling the plug on the project.

The uncertainty followed a Monday night meeting where the attorney for the developer, The Staenberg Group, told the council the company was reconsidering the project because of a proposed restriction on how much ground floor space the developer can use to build apartments.

The surprise restriction, recommended earlier this month by the Chesterfield City Council’s planning committee, was voted down on Monday night by the entire City Council. But Michael Doster, an attorney for TSG, said at Monday’s meeting that the proposed restriction has prompted the company to consider “what this whole process to this point forecasts for what we’ll be facing in the future.”

“We will be coming back for many approvals,” Doster said. “Do we really want to go through the same process over and over again?”

Developers in recent months had already agreed to 15 other changes that were negotiated with residents who were concerned the project included too much housing. By Tuesday afternoon, city officials said the company had not said if it will continue with the project after the City Council rejected the latest restriction. Doster, TSG and another attorney for the firm did not return a request for comment.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, the development group sent a letter asking the city to pause plans indefinitely while the group “reevaluates” the project.

The fallout from Monday’s meeting was the latest tension in the long-discussed project, first introduced in 2020, to demolish the mall and replace it with a “downtown” concept. Developers plan to build more than 2,500 housing units and install thousands of square feet of commercial space, pedestrian walkways, a park and other amenities.

The council voted 5-4 to reject the latest restriction, and it voted 7-1 to give first-round approval to rezoning the area from strictly commercial to commercial and residential, along with the other negotiated changes.

Mayor Bob Nation, who cast the tie-breaking vote against the latest restriction, and council chair Merrell Hansen said they still plan to ask the council to hold a final vote on rezoning on Sept. 5.

Nation said Tuesday it was “understandable” that TSG may still have concerns after the split vote.

“I can understand how they’re not feeling extraordinarily confident at this point,” he said. “It’s just mind-boggling to me why some council members feel like they have to have the ‘nth’ degree of control over the project.”

The project, along with a separate, neighboring housing and retail development called Wildhorse Village, represents more than $2 billion of new development that stands to remake some of the few remaining parcels of developable land in the city. After weeks of discussion, the City Council in December approved $353 million in controversial tax increment financing for the redevelopments.

The hit delays earlier this summer, too, when residents raised concerns about the number of housing units. TSG and the citizen group, Preserve Chesterfield, came to an agreement to drop the number of planned apartments from 2,880 to 2,538, along with other negotiated changes such as limiting building height to no more than 200 feet and requiring first-floor space that faces the park and main streets be used for commercial development, not residential.

But earlier this month, the council’s four-person planning committee voted 3-1 to recommend the additional restriction that would cap the amount of ground floor space apartments could take up at 1.35 million square feet — about 60% of the 55 buildable acres on the 96-acre site.

Three residents criticized the restriction during public comment at Monday’s meeting, arguing it threatened the long-sought goal to replace the defunct mall and build a downtown concept envisioned by city planners as early as 2018.

“This project is the future of our city,” said Rob Rodermund, who served on a city commission that approved tax increment financing for the developments.

Councilmembers Dan Hurt, Mary Monachella, Mary Ann Mastorakos and Barbara McGuinness voted to keep the proposed restriction, arguing TSG had failed to prove how it would ensure a mixed-use development with office, retail and commercial space making up the majority of the ground floor.

“The problem we’re facing is that we’re at the very end, ready to sign on this zoning, and they will not commit to giving us even one building that is not residential,” Monachella said. “It’s not that we want to control this whole darn thing, but we want to make sure it’s the mixed-use that we sold our constituents on.”

Nation, Hansen and councilmen Aaron Wahl, Gary Budoor and Michael Moore voted to nix the restriction, arguing it was too prohibitive and posed a significant burden to the project. The planned zoning law already requires mixed-use, they said, and the city would have more opportunities to vet the development when it approves more detailed site plans.

Wahl said Tuesday that the meeting one day earlier was the first time he’d heard TSG say publicly that they could consider pulling the project.

“What is in ordinance now is essentially what we’ve discussed since 2020,” he said. “If they really can’t accomplish that vision in the end, then it’s probably better to find that out now before they break ground.

“I think it would be a shame and a disservice to our city and county if they choose to go elsewhere, but it would also be a disservice if they commit to something they can’t really get done in the right way.”

McGuinness, the lone “no” vote for advancing the rezoning plan, said Tuesday she wanted more “guarantees” in writing that the project would remain mixed-use.

“It looks to me like it’s going to be majority multifamily housing, and I don’t think that’s what the residents of Chesterfield want,” she said. “This is a huge deal for the city of Chesterfield. I think we need to be very, very careful.”