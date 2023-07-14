ST. LOUIS — One of the agencies tasked with keeping downtown safe and beautiful has boosted its spending on security services this year by more than $100,000. But it won’t say how the money is being spent.

As downtown St. Louis saw several high-profile crimes, the Downtown Community Improvement District increased spending by more than one-quarter on neighborhood patrols this year. Where, exactly, those patrols are based — and for whom they work — remains unclear.

The nonprofit generates its budget — just over $2.7 million this year — through mandatory assessments imposed on downtown property owners, and it uses that money to employ street sweepers, plant trees and flowers, and hire security officers, among other things.

But it has refused to release its contracts and invoices to the Post-Dispatch, arguing it is not subject to the state’s open records law because it is not a governmental body, despite seeming to meet several qualifications spelled out in state statutes.

“They’re not interested in transparency or accountability,” said Matt O’Leary, a longtime downtown resident and advocate who said the district has been stonewalling for at least a decade. “Because then they could be held responsible for whether they’re successful or not.”

As the city grapples with a police officer shortage, the Downtown CID aims to help fill staffing gaps. The nonprofit hires security, including off-duty police officers who patrol near businesses and events seeking extra protection, and it funds equipment and training for the city police department’s bike unit.

Though the number of reported violent crimes downtown through the end of June is largely unchanged from last year, and reported property crime is down more than 30%, the neighborhood has seen high-profile crimes in recent months that include a mass shooting that killed one teen and injured at least 11 others, and a reckless driving crash where a teen visiting St. Louis was hit by a car and had both her legs amputated.

The Downtown CID, which encompasses 180 square blocks, was established in 1999 through a city ordinance to help maintain a vibrant downtown St. Louis.

But in response to the Post-Dispatch’s request for details on the nonprofit’s contribution to the city’s crime deterrence strategies, the organization published a one-page budget overview to its website. It refused to provide additional information or discuss the request further.

“This is a gray area within the Sunshine law,” said Elad Gross, St. Louis civil rights attorney and a Democrat running for attorney general in 2024. “I think (the CID) structured it in a way to evade transparency and exploit a loophole in the Sunshine law. They may still be subject to it, but that’s a question that’s a little more difficult to answer.”

An attorney for the Downtown CID, Husch Blackwell partner David Richardson, sent a letter in June that said property owners expect the organization to spend funds on services and improvements instead of “administrative efforts that would otherwise be necessary to assure compliance with the Sunshine law.”

State law requires CIDs to submit an annual budget and annual performance review to the Board of Aldermen, but in November 2019 the state auditor cited St. Louis for poor oversight of CIDs and said the city government was allowing the CIDs to “form and operate without adequate public scrutiny to ensure these districts are in the best interest of the public.”

Despite the increase in security spending this year, the Downtown CID’s overall budget is similar to last year and $1 million less than in 2021. The nonprofit spent $730,000 on secondary security services downtown, accounting for almost 27% of its budget for fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30, according to the financial summary. Overall security spending was up about 28% from $567,000 last year, and up from $592,000 in 2021.

The nonprofit contracts with a private security company, The City’s Finest, that’s staffed with off-duty police officers who have much of the same authority as when they’re on duty. But they let on-duty cops handle and investigate major crimes, the company’s owner, Charles Betts, told the Post-Dispatch.

In addition to secondary security, the Downtown CID spent $90,000 on the city’s police bike unit this year, and $100,000 on “seasonal safety initiatives to enhance the pedestrian experience.”

Monte Chambers, communications director for the St. Louis department of public safety, said the city and police department work closely with the Downtown CID, especially to “provide added support and safety measures during Downtown events and conferences.”

The budget also included $825,000 for landscaping and cleaning this year, and more than $535,000 for a category labeled only “other.” In 2021, the organization spent over $1.3 million on “other” expenses.

In a May interview, the CID’s executive director, Kelli McCrary, declined to talk about the organization’s specific security tactics or financials but described the security officers it employs as “a force multiplier for the police department.” She said the nonprofit recently renewed a three-year contract with The City’s Finest.

But Betts, the security company’s owner and a retired homicide detective, told the Post-Dispatch there are typically about two security officers working downtown at a time, though the number can fluctuate during events and conventions. During those times, there can be as many as 10 security officers on patrol, most of whom are working the same area they work during their primary job as city cops.

The security officers can be seen driving around in marked cars and checking on buildings. McCrary said they provide the dial-an-escort safe walk service, where “the CID provides officers free of charge to accompany” anyone making their way around downtown, according to its website.

“The CID’s goal is to encourage business and help them generate revenue,” Betts said. “Our goal as a security presence is to make a presence of safety and security in the neighborhood.”

Austin Huguelet of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.