CHESTERFIELD — A major project to replace the Chesterfield Mall with apartments, shops and office space has been paused for a second time amid a planning disagreement between the developer and some City Council members.

The Staenberg Group, based in Overland, plans to demolish the mall, at Clarkson Road and Interstate 64, and replace it with a downtown concept including more than 2,500 housing units and thousands of square feet of commercial space, pedestrian walkways, a park and other amenities.

But the council’s planning committee on Aug. 10 recommended an additional restriction on the amount of ground floor space the project can use for residential development, following weeks of negotiations between developers and a citizen group that raised concerns that the project included too much housing.

The development group opposed the committee’s surprise recommendation, which was set to go before the entire City Council on Monday. On Aug. 11, the development group sent the city a letter asking it to pause the project indefinitely while the group “reevaluates” the project.

The delay means the council isn’t expected to vote on the project until Sept. 5 at the earliest.

The letter is the latest snafu in a project that, along with a separate, neighboring housing and retail development called Wildhorse Village, represents more than $2 billion of new development that stands to remake some of the few remaining parcels of developable land in the city. The City Council in December approved $353 million in controversial tax increment financing for the redevelopments.

The council had been expected to vote Monday to approve rezoning for the mall development, but Chesterfield City Administrator Mike Geisel said Friday that the developer described the proposed restriction as a “serious concern.”

“I think we have a good working relationship with The Staenberg Group, so I would hope that cooler heads prevail and things can work themselves out,” Geisel said.

The project hit delays earlier this summer when residents raised concerns about the number of housing units. TSG and the citizen group, Preserve Chesterfield, came to an agreement to drop the number of planned apartments from 2,880 to 2,538.

The developer also came to an agreement with the council’s Public Works Committee on other changes to the project, including limiting building height to no more than 200 feet and using first-floor space that faces the park and main streets for commercial development, not residential.

But then, at the Public Works Committee’s Aug. 10 meeting, it voted 3-1 to recommend the additional restriction on how much ground floor space the apartments could take up.

The recommendation, by Councilman Dan Hurt, calls for the “total residential building footprint area” to be limited to 1.35 million square feet — about 60% of the 55 buildable acres on the total 96-acre site.

Hurt and committee members Mary Monachella and Mary Ann Mastorakos voted to recommend the full eight-member council pass the requirement. They said it would ensure TSG keeps to a mixed-use development with office, retail and commercial space making up the majority of the ground floor, according to meeting minutes.

But Tim Lowe, senior vice president of development with TSG, argued there wasn’t enough demand for office space and that the restriction would push the project into a big-box retail site.

Michael Doster, an attorney for TSG, sent the letter to Chesterfield on TSG’s behalf the next day. He declined comment Friday.

Lowe also declined comment.

Hurt, in an interview, said the amendment was meant to address residents’ concerns about too much housing, especially on the first floor of buildings, and that the developer could still build all of its planned units even with the restriction.

“We think we gave them plenty of space to do what they need to do,” Hurt said. “All we want to do is ensure we’re not going to have apartments over the whole development.”

Councilwoman Merrell Hansen, committee chair, voted against the additional restriction, arguing it went too far, according to meeting minutes. Mayor Bob Nation, who was at the meeting, raised the same concerns.

Hansen, in an interview, said the current zoning and concept plans for the project already ensure it will be a mixed-use site and that requiring certain building spaces would burden the project, especially when demand for office space is low as more companies are embracing hybrid or remote work.

Kelli Unnerstall, a leader of Preserve Chesterfield, said the group was refraining from taking a stance on the new restriction.

“We already reached an agreement,” Unnerstall said. “We’re pleased with what’s come through and feel TSG is the right developer.”

“We do hope the city and TSG will continue to work together, and I think the fact that communications may have broken down at this point is just a temporary situation.”