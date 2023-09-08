ST. LOUIS — A block-long stretch of Grand Boulevard, one of the city’s main north-south arteries, has been closed to traffic for almost six weeks — ever since chunks of masonry fell off a 14-story apartment building.

Repairs recently began on the 106-year-old University Club building. But city officials say they don’t know how soon it will be safe enough to reopen the Grand Center arts district thoroughfare near the Fox Theatre and Powell Hall.

The closure isn’t only affecting motorists who have to detour around the stretch, between Washington Avenue and Samuel Shepard Drive. A restaurant on the building’s ground floor, Gary’s Fine Dining, has shut down temporarily as a safety precaution.

“It’s killing us,” said Tracey Hawkins, the restaurant’s manager. Her boss, owner Gary Johnson, says he’s lost thousands of dollars in business and “I’m losing workers left and right.”

The sequence of events began when stones and other debris fell to the sidewalk and street in the early morning of July 30. No one was injured and no vehicles were hit, officials said.

The debris fell from the northeast side of the building but a later inspection indicated possible problems on the southeast side, where Gary’s is located, said Dawn Kleinschrodt, chief financial officer for Kohner Properties. Kohner manages the building for owner, University Club Associates.

Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, said Grand in both directions was closed out of caution and detour signs went up. The sidewalk in front of the building on Grand also was blocked off.

The city’s building commissioner, Frank Oswald, said a repair plan submitted by a contractor hired by the building was approved a week ago by his office. Masonry falling from old buildings in the city isn’t unheard of, he said. “It happens every few years.”

“We inspect it as they go along,” Oswald said, adding that the city also will have to approve the final work.

He said in such situations, his office and the city Streets Department typically decide jointly when the street can be used again after getting a recommendation from the building’s engineer for the repair work.

Kleinschrodt said the contractor believes that the work, to be done in three phases, will take about nine weeks.

She said she believes that it’s possible that Grand might reopen after the first phase but that that decision would be up to the city. During the initial period of up to two and a half weeks, she said, work crews will remove any remaining stones that appear to be loose and in danger of falling.

“That’s the most urgent, so they’re addressing that first,” Kleinschrodt said.

The next phases, she said, include work on the decorative cornice near the top of the building, followed by replacing the stones and other items that fell.

Kleinschrodt said a handful of people living in the 87 units, known as the University Plaza Apartments, will have to stay out of their residences for a few hours during part of the work. But she said details and timing have yet to be determined. City records indicate that the repair work is estimated at $1 million.

Johnson, the restaurant owner, said he voluntarily closed at the recommendation of a city building inspector. He said the inspector had told him that if the restaurant didn’t do so, it would be ordered to shut down.

He has become increasingly frustrated with the situation. “There’s no way we want anyone to get hurt,” he said. But, he said, “I’m in danger of losing my business.”

Dunne, the mayoral spokesman, said he was unable to reach the inspector Thursday and thus couldn’t comment on what he had told Johnson. Dunne said it is not uncommon for Building Division officials to make recommendations for the safety of building tenants and others “up to and including temporary closure.”

Kleinschrodt said Thursday that the city building inspector wants the restaurant to remain closed another four to five weeks, until the contractor erects scaffolding that would protect people entering and leaving the eatery.

Johnson said he doesn’t understand why he can’t reopen sooner by using a side entrance on Washington, noting that Washington and that sidewalk hasn’t been closed.

Meanwhile, two other nearby businesses indicated that the shutdown of Grand hasn’t been a major headache for them.

Jenna Phillips, director of sales and marketing for the Angad Arts Hotel directly across Grand from the apartment building, said “it makes it a little tricky sometimes for guests” when they arrive in the neighborhood.

But the hotel’s entrance is at the rear of its building, off Samuel Shepard Drive.

“The scariest part was when it happened,” she added, referring to the falling debris.

Phil Schreiber, owner of Best Steak House a block south, said the closure affects access for some customers but that “people find a way to get around to get here.”