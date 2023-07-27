ST. LOUIS — A city appeals board will deliberate this afternoon on whether to allow a shuttered downtown homeless shelter to rebuild as a church for the poor.

Officials with New Life Evangelistic Center, led by the televangelist Larry Rice, hosted hundreds of people per night for decades at 1411 Locust Street.

But in its later years, a surge of investment in and around the Washington Avenue loft district saw new residents and young professionals surround the shelter, squaring up a clash. Developers and neighbors took their case to City Hall, accusing New Life of fostering loitering, public urination and drug dealing and demanding the shelter be shut down.

And after years of hearings, City Hall obliged.

Now, though, Rice says New Life just wants to use the building for worship services, a food pantry and counseling. Closing time would be well before bedtime. And the city has issued a permit for renovations aimed at bringing the building up to code and preparing it for reopening.

But some neighbors, led by longtime downtown resident and advocate Matt O'Leary, remain wary. They say that even with the renovations, the building still won't be up to code. And more than that, they don't trust Rice to refrain from reopening the shelter. They want the appeals board to yank the building permit and stop Rice before it's too late.

“You give ‘em an inch, they’re going to take a mile,” Elkin Kistner, O'Leary's attorney, said earlier this year.

