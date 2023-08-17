HILLSDALE — A Fox 2 cameraman needed emergency surgery for a broken leg last week after he was hit by a village vehicle with a trailer, according to the man's lawyer.

The lawyer said a public works employee was driving the vehicle and Dorothy Moore, the chair of the Board of Trustees who has largely run the village since the 1970s, was a passenger. The vehicle kept driving after the incident last Friday, Aug. 11, said the lawyer, Chet Pleban.

An ambulance took the longtime Fox 2 cameraman, Wade Smith, to Barnes Jewish Hospital for emergency surgery on a broken tibia bone, Pleban said.

“It’s a pretty sad day when a reporter or a cameraman is run over by a vehicle simply because an elected official doesn’t want to talk to them,” Pleban said. “In an orderly society, that’s not what we do. If you don’t want to talk, tell a reporter you don’t want to talk. It’s a shame when a guy who is out there just trying to do his job is badly injured like he was.”

Village officials, police, and other authorities have refused to release details.

According to a call log, police were dispatched around 2 p.m. on Aug. 11 to Hillsdale's village hall, at 6427 Jesse Jackson Avenue, for a journalist who was "run over" and had a broken leg.

Pleban told the Post-Dispatch that Fox 2 was working on a story in Hillsdale when Moore did not want to talk to the station, and she and the employee drove away.

Smith was recording the vehicle when one of the trailer wheels hit him in the back of the leg, said Pleban and two other sources with direct knowledge of the incident.

Moore could not be reached for comment. Fox 2 denied several requests for comment.

Velda City police responded to the scene because Hillsdale police recused themselves from the investigation — standard practice when a department has a conflict of interest.

Velda City police Chief Daniel Paulino, who is also the city's administrator and records clerk, released the call log on Tuesday but refused to answer questions until the crash report is "finalized" and the investigation is complete.

He would not estimate when that would be, and by Thursday he stopped returning a Post-Dispatch reporter's calls. He also would not explain why the crash report was not complete almost a week after the incident.

Crash reports are public information under Missouri's Sunshine Law. Investigative reports can be considered a closed record during a pending investigation but incident or crash reports must be made public, according to the law.

"Once it's complete, you’ll be notified," Paulino said in an email Wednesday. "I have other work to do, so please stop wasting my time."

Pleban said Velda City police did not contact him or Smith until Thursday, when they asked for an official statement.

Hillsdale police also would not confirm details about the crash. The Mid-County Fire Protection District, which responds to fires and emergency medical requests in Hillsdale, did not respond to a request for information. And Brandi Herndon-Miller, attorney for the Village of Hillsdale, declined comment.

Moore is one of the longest-serving public officials in the region who is known for guarding her privacy and keeping a tight grip on village affairs. She also made headlines in 2017 after winning the Missouri Lottery.

“Without Mama Moore running that village, and I say this with absolute certainty, there would not be a Hillsdale today,” a longtime village attorney and prosecutor told the Post-Dispatch in 2018. “With her, you are either honest or you get out. Period. No nonsense. No foolishness.”

Hillsdale, with about 1,200 residents, sits between Pine Lawn and Wellston. Velda City is a neighboring community, also of about 1,200 residents.