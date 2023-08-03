ST. LOUIS — Fred Heitert, a St. Louis alderman for 32 years and the last Republican to hold an elected office in the heavily Democratic city, died Sunday of an illness at his home in south St. Louis. He was 85.

Heitert represented the old 12th Ward from 1979 to 2011, when he was defeated in his final reelection bid.

Over the years, he focused mainly on neighborhood issues and working with organizations in his ward, which stretched roughly from Carondelet Park to Willmore Park along the city’s southern edge.

A son, Daniel Heitert of O’Fallon, Missouri, said he was proud of “keeping the neighborhood clean and properties nice.”

An example was his bill to allocate city money along with federal funds to raise and repair Germania Street and Carondelet Boulevard along the River Des Peres. That took place after the flood of 1993 damaged the two streets and nearby homes.

“He never stopped responding to his constituents,” said Fred Wessels, a former Democratic alderman from a neighboring ward and a longtime friend. “When he got a call, he tried to help any way he could.”

Heitert did venture into a major citywide issue in 1983, when he and others gathered signatures to force an election on reducing the size of the Board of Aldermen.

Although voters rejected that measure, another ward reduction plan eventually passed in 2012 and was finally implemented this year.

While Heitert had mostly good relationships with Democratic aldermen and mayors, his Republican affiliation kept him from chairing key committees controlling major legislation under the majority-party seniority system in place at City Hall at the time.

“That never seemed to bother him,” Wessels said. “He was satisfied with representing the 12th Ward and responding to folks down there.”

Heitert grew up in north St. Louis and attended Beaumont High School.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla, he worked 43 years as an electrical engineer for Sverdrup Corp. and Jacobs Engineering.

Among other survivors are his wife, Mary Ann Heitert; three other sons, Thomas Heitert, Brian Heitert and James Heitert, all of St. Louis; a daughter, Janet Egan of St. Louis; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be private.