GLEN ECHO PARK — All but one person who voted here on Tuesday approved a plan to merge this two-road municipality with Normandy.

Unofficial results put the count at 28 to 1. In neighboring Normandy, voters also overwhelmingly approved the merger, 132 to 13.

With voters from both municipalities approving, Glen Echo Park will become a neighborhood in Normandy effective February 8.

Cornell McPhatter of Normandy voted for the merger because it’ll allow his municipality to work with more tax revenue.

"The Glen Echo area is not like it used to be," McPhatter said. "So, Normandy is helping Glen Echo at the same time Glen Echo is helping Normandy."

The decision will reduce St. Louis County to 87 municipalities and mark another move toward consolidation. Glen Echo Park will join a list of 14 other municipalities in the county that have either merged with neighbors or disincorporated in the last six decades.

A Glen Echo Park official said the merger would mean easier code enforcement, more money for maintenance and a more efficient administration.

Normandy's mayor said consolidation would give his city a boost in population and more sales tax revenue, and Glen Echo residents easier access to city administrators. In the county, all but six of 88 municipalities lost population, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates released in May.

Leading up to February 8, lawyers will have to shore up or transfer Glen Echo Park’s remaining court cases and officials will revisit its budget and get a few final infrastructure contracts finalized.

The vote sets a new direction for the village, said Glen Echo board chair Victoria Valle.

"We will be able to do a better job than we can do on our own," Valle said.

Normandy Mayor Mark Beckmann said he will look for more consolidation in the future.

"It was a given," Beckmann said. "Everyone assumed it would pass and it did."