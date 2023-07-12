ST. LOUIS — Nine people who could help rewrite the century-old rules of city government made their first public appearance as a group Tuesday.

The mayor's Charter Commission nominees Jazzmine Nolan-Echols, management consultant Travis Sheridan, development company executive Reginald Garth, financial coach in the city treasurer's office Scott Intagliata, HVAC company CEO Anna Crosslin, former executive director of the International Institute, which resettles refugees The Rev. Anthony L. Riley, senior pastor at Central Baptist Church Briana Bobo, recruitment marketing manager, Perficient David Dwight IV, former lead catalyst at Forward Through Ferguson Christopher Grant, labor attorney

Speaking before the Board of Aldermen’s rules committee, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ nominees to the newly formed Charter Commission offered few specifics of their plans for the city charter, the blueprint for all municipal operations. But some made clear that something has to change.

“There are a lot of policies, procedures and things that are quite antiquated,” said Reginald Garth, a financial wellbeing coach in the city treasurer’s office. “To help bring the city into a more modern method of operation and modern ideals is not only important, but great for everyone.”

The commission was authorized by city voters in April to review the city charter — which shapes virtually everything that happens at City Hall — and propose changes to be considered on the ballot. And while the commission could simply ask voters to update old language, like the male pronouns used to describe the mayor’s responsibilities, they could also take on hot-button issues: the city’s high number of elected officials, the civil service rules some say make it hard to hire workers, and the unusual, three-member panel that approves the city budget.

On Tuesday, Jones’ picks mostly stayed away from all that. Most told the committee about their backgrounds and what they would bring to the commission.

David Dwight IV, of Gravois Park, talked about protesting the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, working for Ferguson Commission that called for sweeping changes to address racial inequities, and then leading the nonprofit, Forward Through Ferguson, created to see those efforts through.

“I hope to bring some of that policy analysis, as well as experience with community engagement and applying a racial equity lens to systems and structures,” Dwight said.

Christopher Grant, a labor attorney from Tower Grove South, said his efforts would be informed by his work on behalf of unions and low-wage workers.

“We can’t leave anyone behind,” he said.

Others, like entrepreneur Travis Sheridan, talked about their experience starting, running and investing in businesses. And businesswoman Jazzmine Nolan-Echols talked about her roots in the city, which she said go back generations in the Penrose area, on the city’s North Side. “It has been a responsibility of my generation to make sure we are active participants in what needs to and should happen for the city of St. Louis,” she said.

The proposed panel would be more than half Black and include four people from north of Delmar Boulevard, four living south of Interstate 44 and one in the Central West End. It would also include several political allies of the mayor: At least five nominees have donated to Jones’ campaigns. Businessman Scott Intagliata has given thousands of dollars. And Dwight, the Forward Through Ferguson leader, signed a statement along with dozens of other progressives publicly endorsing Jones for mayor two years ago.

Aldermen are expected to vote on the mayor’s slate at their Friday meeting. If they approve her nominees, the commission would begin meeting no later than Sept. 10. It would then have a year to draw up proposals for voters to consider in November 2024.