ST. LOUIS — The region continues to suffer — and sweat — through a dangerous heat wave that is threatening to rewrite local record books in both intensity and duration.

This week’s combination of heat and humidity has already delivered some of the highest heat index values ever recorded in the region — Tuesday’s topped out at 117 degrees.

And relief is getting further away, with the excessive heat warning extended until Friday night by the National Weather Service.

“We are only about halfway through a rather historic heat wave,” said Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist with the local forecast office for the NWS. “This is a very, very rare type of heat wave that we’re experiencing.”

Tuesday’s heat index matched Sunday’s, and both days tied for the fourth-hottest in St. Louis since record keeping began in 1946.

It has been the hottest weather the area has encountered since 1995, when the heat index hit a local record of 120 degrees.

Wednesday’s is expected to crest around 115 degrees, and Thursday’s at 112, Beitscher said.

It would mark the area’s second-longest streak of days with a 110-degree heat index or higher, according to the NWS.

If Friday ends up just as hot, the six-day stretch would tie St. Louis’ record run, set in 1980.

Beitscher warned that conditions could feel even hotter in direct sunlight, because the heat index does not take sun exposure into account.

“If you’re in the sun, it’s magnified even more,” he said.

The bout of extreme heat comes amid a sweltering summer nationally and globally, as climate change threatens wide-ranging records — increasing the likelihood of extremes that were once rare or unprecedented.

And although electricity demand in the region could approach record levels this week, Ameren, the St. Louis-based utility, says it has enough power capacity to meet customers’ needs.

“Should the situation change, we’ll be proactive and reach out to affected customers and keep them updated,” said Tim Lafser, Ameren Missouri’s vice president of power operations, in a statement.

Officials warned of the health risks posed by extreme and long-lasting heat, particularly with temperatures only expected to reach lows of 79 or 80 degrees at night. The around-the-clock heat threatens to prevent individuals from catching any crucial breaks.

And the longer the heat grinds on, the greater the risks can become, through threats like “slow, insidious dehydration,” said Dr. Peter Panagos, a Washington University emergency physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

“A lot of the effects and impacts of heat can be cumulative,” he said. “That’s the danger, when it goes on for a week, a week and a half at a time.”

Public cooling centers run by local organizations and governments are available to residents throughout the region.

St. Louis lists more than 20 cooling centers on its city website — many of which are libraries.

St. Louis County and the Salvation Army have partnered to offer a 24-hour cooling center at a Salvation Army facility on Page Avenue, near Maryland Heights, with space for up to 30 people.

County officials also said walk-ins are welcome at a separate overflow shelter, available through Loaves and Fishes.