ST. LOUIS — With data covering hundreds of thousands of government employees, the Post-Dispatch has published the 2023 edition of its annual Public Pay database.

The paper submitted requests for payroll records covering more than 120 government agencies, ranging from small towns to school districts to the states of Missouri and Illinois.

The searchable database shows each employee's gross pay for the 2022 calendar year — the total amount earned, plus overtime and any other additional pay. It also gives other helpful information, such as the median pay at each agency or department.

This is the first year the database includes pay information from Explore St. Louis, the regional convention and visitors commission; as well as Great Rivers Greenway, the metropolitan park and recreation district.

And, responding to reader requests, the paper has resumed using statewide teacher pay data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, covering educators in every public school and charter school in the state. This reverses a change made in the 2021 edition of the database.

In Missouri and Illinois, payroll information is considered an open record, and state laws require that public agencies release it upon request.

Most agencies provided the Post-Dispatch with the data it asked for, but not all.

Some had good reason, including five small municipalities in St. Louis County that don't pay any full-time employees or elected officials — Bellerive Acres, Champ, Country Life Acres, Huntleigh and Westwood.

But only one city, Country Club Hills, failed to provide any records in the six months since the Post-Dispatch sent its first round of requests.