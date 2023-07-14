ST. LOUIS — City officials will soon begin soliciting ideas from the public on how they should use their $250 million share of the NFL Rams settlement.

An online survey will go live next month, said Aldermanic President Megan Green. Officials will start holding public meetings to hear from people in September, and those will continue over the next year.

City leaders, residents and pundits have already spent months talking about what to do with the money. Some want to fill potholes and fix the water department. Some want to making college more affordable for the region’s children. Some talk of putting it in a trust and using the interest for a variety of projects.

Aldermen also passed a resolution in February emphasizing the need to invest in disinvested neighborhoods, build up the city’s workforce, loan money to small businesses and and reverse “historic wrongs," among other things.

