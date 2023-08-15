ST. LOUIS — City officials on Tuesday launched a pair of online surveys aimed at helping them figure out how to spend their $250 million share of the NFL Rams settlement.

The surveys are live now at stlouis.citizenlab.co and will remain open through Oct. 13. One asks about the challenges residents currently face in the city; the other asks for spending plans.

Aldermanic President Megan Green's office also announced plans to hold three in-person meetings where they'll hear directly from the public before the end of the year.

The full Board of Aldermen will be on hand to hear from residents at 6 p.m. Sept. 25, 6 p.m. Oct. 25, and 11 a.m. on Dec. 2. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green have been invited as well.

Officials are still working on meeting locations.

The city settled with the NFL for $790 million in 2021 over the Rams’ departure. Last November, St. Louis, St. Louis County and the authority that owns The Dome at America’s Center divvied up the $519 million remaining, after the attorneys’ cut. And ever since, city leaders, residents and pundits have been throwing around ideas about what to do with their share.

Some want to fill potholes and fix the water department. Some want to put it toward making college more affordable for the region’s children. Some talk of putting it in a trust and using the interest for a variety of projects.

Aldermen passed resolutions in February and last month emphasizing the need to invest in struggling neighborhoods, build up the city’s depleted workforce and reverse “historic wrongs,” among other things.

Green, the aldermanic president, said last month that the surveys, meetings and other engagement efforts will try to home in on what exactly people want and design a plan with broad support.