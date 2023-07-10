ST. LOUIS — A Biden administration official on Monday stopped by the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge to highlight planned improvements to the visitors area funded partly by a $990,000 federal grant awarded in 2021.

Shannon Estenoz, an assistant secretary of the interior, toured the site and the old bridge, which over the years has been turned into a pedestrian and biking venue. She joined officials with the regional Great Rivers Greenway district, which is in charge of the project.

“I travel around the country looking at these projects, and these projects are grounded in community,” said Estenoz.

Work on the new visitors area, which will be called Chain of Rocks Park, began earlier this year with an expected completion date of spring 2024. The cost is expected to fall between $4.5 million and $5 million.

The Mysun Charitable Foundation has donated about $1 million to match the federal grant. Other private donations and Greenway sales tax money also are going into the project.

“This is a public-private partnership at its finest,” said the greenway's CEO, Susan Trautman. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush D-St. Louis also spoke. She called the new park “one of our region's future gems.”

The renderings for the site show a new parking lot, along with a special events lawn and a pavilion.

Now the bridge is used by runners and bikers as well as hosting classic car shows. With these new improvements, boosters hope to bring more events to the site.

“I invite you all back next year to play in our park,” said Trautman.

Estenoz appeared here amid recent efforts by President Joe Biden to highlight economic recovery legislation passed during his administration as he pursues a second term in next year’s election.

She said the federal grant awarded to the Chain of Rocks Park project in 2021 was from a longstanding program that got additional money under legislation pushed by the administration.

“Between the bipartisan infrastructure law (and) the Inflation Reduction Act, those huge investments have pumped record levels of funding into already existing really effective programs,” she said. “This is one of them.”

Asked by a reporter if her visit here was tied to Biden’s reelection effort, Estenoz said “there was no special timing” regarding her appearance. She said she has been traveling across the country touting Interior Department projects funded by the program “almost since I took this job two years ago.”

Mark Schlinkmann of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this article