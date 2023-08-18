Justice Services Director Scott Anders is leaving "to focus on his family," the county said in a release.

County Executive Sam Page appointed Doug Burris, who preceded Anders in the job, to serve until the county finds a new director.

“Under Scott’s leadership, the culture at the Justice Center has continued to improve,” said County Executive Page. “He has expanded job training programs and provided college-credit courses for residents so that they have a better chance of success once they leave our care. I wish Scott and his wife, Tracy, a happy retirement.”