JENNINGS— The Jennings City Council issued a vote of no confidence against its controversial mayor this week.

Five of the eight city council members signed a letter outlining their criticisms of Mayor Gary Johnson.

"Since his election in April, Gary Johnson has been on a mission to pursue personal vendettas, dismantle city government, sow the seeds of chaos and invite litigation against the city," the council’s letter stated.

Johnson has been at odds with several members of the council and former city employees over the legality of some of his most recent actions, such as gathering council votes to terminate city employees, having vehicles towed from personal property and stopping the construction of a new community center.

Jennings’ former longtime city attorney and the city's clerk recently told the Post-Dispatch they resigned because Johnson created a hostile work environment. The council’s statement also mentions other city employees whose resignations the mayor has "forced."

After being sent the letter, Johnson said "no comment" regarding the council’s allegations.

One of the biggest concerns the council raised in the letter was the mayor issuing a stop-work order halting construction for a highly anticipated new city center.

Councilman Terry Wilson said organizing efforts had begun to begin a recall petition against the mayor. The council did not have enough votes to impeach Johnson, he said.

About 3 miles north of Jennings, a city council member was voted out of her seat by residents after they submitted a recall petition earlier this year.

In 2016, the council impeached mayor of Jennings in 2016 based on accusations of initiating contracts without council approval, illegally obtaining and removing personnel records from City Hall and suspending an employee without due process.

The letter outlining the no confidence vote was signed by Jennings City Council members: Alan Stichnote, Jane Brown, Terry Wilson, Jeannine Roberts and Nadia Quinn.

"The mayor operates in a constant illegal state of intimidation, unauthorized control and chaos," they stated in the letter. "His actions have severely hurt and continue to hurt the city and its residents. We cannot stand by and allow the mayor to continue to hurt this great city."

Council members Lorraine Clower, Denise Woods and Kimberly Morton did not sign the council’s statement of no confidence.