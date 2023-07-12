JEFFERSON CITY — A Cole County judge could decide in the coming months whether to toss a state Senate map that divides Hazelwood into two districts.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday heard arguments in a case challenging a map of Missouri Senate districts approved by a panel of appellate judges and used in the 2022 elections.

The lawsuit concerns two boundaries: a line through Hazelwood that divides the municipality between the 13th and 14th Senate districts, and a line that divides Buchanan County between the 34th and 12th districts.

Attorneys for plaintiffs in the case — one who resides in Hazelwood and another who lives in Buchanan County — argued the new map does not satisfy constitutional criteria limiting county and city splits.

Attorneys for the state argued the map complies with the Missouri Constitution.

Final briefs in the case are due Aug. 15, and Beetem is expected to issue a decision sometime after that.