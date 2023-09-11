ST. CHARLES — Two longtime activists on Monday urged concerned people across the metro area to keep the pressure on for a pending bill in Congress to compensate area residents with illnesses tied to the development of the atomic bomb.

"You have got to reach out to former classmates and friends," Dawn Chapman of the Just Moms StL group told more than 125 people at a meeting on the issue. "You have got to link arms with people you know and tell them this is real and this happened."

Chapman and Karen Nickel, who co-founded the moms group a decade ago in the Bridgeton area, said they were glad to see people from both St. Charles and St. Louis counties at the town hall-style session at a VFW hall.

"We're coming together as a region," Nickel said. "It's great to get you guys all together in this room ... and pushing for this legislation."

Also on hand were aides to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who got the Senate in July to vote in favor of expanding an existing federal nuclear radiation exposure survivor program to include residents of St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County.

It was the second public meeting in two months in the county on the effects of radioactive contamination in the area, following one in New Melle.

At issue is radioactive waste from the processing of uranium ore by Mallinckrodt Chemical Works in St. Louis in helping develop the atomic bomb, beginning in the 1940s.

The waste contaminated areas in north St. Louis County along the Coldwater Creek watershed, and some waste was buried at West Lake Landfill in Bridgeton.

While much of the focus in recent years had been on those areas, state Rep. Tricia Byrnes, R-Wentzville, and others have been pushing to compensate people in the Weldon Spring area who developed cancers associated with Mallinckrodt's uranium processing there from 1957 to 1966.

Surface remediation there concluded with completion of a 41-acre, on-site disposal cell in 2001, visible from Highway 94 just west of Francis Howell High School.

Most of Monday's session was anchored by political science Professor Emeritus Denise DeGarmo, from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, who wrote a 2006 book on disposal of radioactive waste in the region.

DeGarmo recounted the history of the radioactive waste issue in the region and accused federal agencies of routinely withholding important information about the radioactive waste and its effects on local residents.

"The secrets that are being withheld from you are shameful," she said.

She also said Weldon Spring-area residents were hit with a "double whammy" because of contamination from TNT and DNT produced there prior to the uranium processing.