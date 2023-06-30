ST. LOUIS — The executive director of the city's Civil Rights Enforcement Agency has resigned after roughly two years at the helm.

Monica "Mo" Del Villar resigned June 23 after notifying City Hall in early June that she would step down to pursue other interests, said Nick Dunne, a spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.

Del Villar said she left to seek "opportunities for professional and personal growth."

Jones appointed Del Villar in November 2021 to lead the agency, which monitors and investigates fair housing, equal employment and public accommodation complaints.

She was credited for modernizing the agency's computer software system to better track cases.

Del Villar previously worked for the American Civil Liberties Union and U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

Deputy Director Denise Jefferson will take over for Del Villar until a permanent replacement is found, Dunne said.

"We appreciate Mo for her service to the residents of St. Louis," Dunne said.