ST. LOUIS — Leaders of Metro Transit’s main employee union are recommending that members reject what management says is its final contract offer after more than a year of negotiations.

Chuck Stewart, Metro’s chief operating officer, said Thursday that the agency earlier this month “presented a very attractive offer” and that the union has until Aug. 4 to put the proposal up for a vote by its members.

The proposal calls for pay increases of 3% in each of the next two fiscal years and a $7,000 signing bonus, much of which would go into employees’ 401K retirement plans.

The pay hikes would be in addition to a 5% increase retroactive to July 1, 2022, that the two sides agreed on last fall while negotiations continued on a longer-term deal.

The previous contract with the union, which represents bus and van drivers, MetroLink train operators and other workers, expired at the end of June 2022. More than 1,000 employees are involved.

Catina Howard, vice president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 788, said the union doesn’t object to the size of the pay increases and bonus in the final offer but is upset that management has been unwilling to negotiate details of how the bonus would be distributed.

Instead, she said, management simply announced its plan and has refused the union’s request for discussions on possible modifications.

“We have a big problem with dumping a big part of our bargaining,” she said. She said the union has yet to schedule the vote.

Stewart said the bonus in the management offer calls for $4,000 to go into each employee’s 401(k) plan over three years. He said it would be up to the employee whether to get the other $3,000 in the bonus as cash or as an additional 401(k) contribution this year.

The contract squabble comes as the agency deals with continued shortages of bus and paratransit van drivers that has led to service cutbacks. If union members reject the management offer, an arbitrator agreed to by the two sides would review the dispute.

Howard said among the union’s concerns is that some of its older members closer to retirement would prefer to get more of the $7,000 in cash than the company is proposing. “It’s kind of a slap in the face” to them, she said.

Stewart said once money is put in a member’s 401(k) plan, any of them can withdraw it following federal rules.