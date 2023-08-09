St. Louis County government reporter Kelsey Landis joins co-hosts Beth O'Malley and Liz Miller to discuss how she reports on the County Council, but avoids boring meeting coverage. Landis discusses several recent topics, including gun control, property tax freezes and smoking in parks.
Legal pot, taxes and guns: Kelsey Landis on reporting on St. Louis County government
