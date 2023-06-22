ST. LOUIS — The city is turning to recreation centers in an effort to combat gun violence among teenagers in St. Louis.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Thursday explained the decision to keep recreation centers open later on weekends this summer at a media briefing. The decision came after 11 teens were shot, one fatally, at a party in downtown St. Louis.

"Our recreation centers are trusted in the community, and our staff form relationships with the parents who go there," Jones said outside the Gateway YMCA.

The Wohl and Marquette recreation centers will be open until 1 a.m. in hopes it will keep more teenagers away from gun violence. Jones cited other cities, including Newark, New Jersey, and Tampa Bay, that have had success expanding the services offered by their recreation centers.

"This is a primary investment, if we make the right primary investments we won't need to invest as much on secondary," said Jones.

Jones and other community leaders met on Thursday in a closed meeting after the media briefing to discuss what else can be done to reduce youth gun violence in the city.