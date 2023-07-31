EAST ST. LOUIS — Metro Transit is getting a $27.7 million federal grant to cover much of the damage to MetroLink operations caused by heavy flash flooding last summer, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday.

Buttigieg made the announcement at the Emerson Park MetroLink station in East St. Louis, held coincidentally on the 30th anniversary of the light rail line's opening day of operation.

"Happy birthday, MetroLink," Buttigieg said at the beginning of his brief remarks.

The flood recovery aid for Metro is part of $102.3 million in transportation disaster relief grants awarded Monday to 17 areas across the country.

The St. Louis area's total is among the largest allocations, along with nearly $31 million to repair hurricane and earthquake damage in Puerto Rico and $25 million to make hurricane-related repairs in New York City.

Buttigieg said the grants are important to help the affected areas recover.

"We know how much transit means to people" who depend on it, he said.

He said the aid and other programs initiated under President Joe Biden were aimed at making transit systems, highways and other infrastructure more resilient in the wake of climate change.

"The simple reality is disasters like what this community has faced will happen more and more often," he said.

Buttigieg also talked up the $196.2 million in federal money announced in May that will help Metro buy as many as 48 MetroLink replacement cars over several years. That money is from the Biden-backed infrastructure funding bill passed in 2021.

Earlier, Buttigieg joined local officials in touring MetroLink's train management facility, also in East St. Louis. That followed stops in the Champaign, Illinois, area, including one to highlight a $22.6 million grant to help remove a railroad crossing that causes traffic delays.

Taulby Roach, the CEO of the Bi-State Development Agency — Metro's parent agency — said in an interview that insurance is covering the remainder of the $40 million in flood damage to MetroLink, all of which occurred on the Missouri side.

Much of the work has been completed, including replacing 5 miles of railroad tracks between the Delmar Loop and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations and repairing elevators at Forest Park-DeBaliviere.

But other repairs are ongoing, such as a new signal house to replace one destroyed by high water. That facility, and a platform to elevate it to a higher level, is expected to be done by late August.

Because of the damage, Metro officials said, trains haven't been able to run as frequently as they did before the flooding.

Among those accompanying Buttigieg here was St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who renewed her push for federal funding for a potential new MetroLink route in the city.

Asked by a reporter about that, Buttigieg said he can't prejudge "anything that's coming in for application."

"But what I can tell you is we have the strongest funding for transit that we've ever had, thanks to that infrastructure law," he said.

Among others speaking at the Emerson Park event were Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, who worked in Congress last year to allocate money for the transportation disaster relief program.

Durbin said he also had supported federal funding for MetroLink when it was first proposed.

He recalled Richard Gephardt, the former U.S. House Democrat from St. Louis, approaching him about the plan for a light rail system involving both sides of the Mississippi River when the two were in the House together in the 1980s.

Durbin said MetroLink was one of a few things uniting people on the two sides of the river.

"It's available even when the Cardinals aren't playing," Durbin said in a reference to the line's heavy use by people going to games at Busch Stadium.