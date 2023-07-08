Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday signed legislation designed to ease the steep drop off in public benefits that low-income Missourians face when they receive even a modest increase in income.

The bill establishes “transitional benefits” for two public assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, previously known as food stamps, and Temporary Aid for Needy Families. It also makes permanent an existing transitional benefits for the child care subsidy program.

Under the new law, which goes into effect Aug. 28, families would see benefits gradually decrease in proportion to any income hike.

“Transitional benefits should be designed as a hand up not a hand out trapping people in dependence,” said state Sen. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnald, who sponsored the proposal. “This is a great first step in reforming our welfare system.”

The legislation passed earlier this year with broad bipartisan support, with lawmakers acknowledging those on public benefits programs under the current system are often forced to choose between short-term needs, such as food assistance for their children, and long-term benefits, such as a job promotion.

“One of the great things about this bill is that it allows people to slowly ween off the system,” state Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, recently told Missouri House Communications. “It allows them to be in situations where it doesn’t adversely affect their income to accept a higher paying job, or to have a higher income, to accept a raise and still have some of those benefits until they can kind of slowly ween off of them and be self-sufficient.”

The largest program by far for which the bill creates or expands transitional benefits is SNAP, the federal food assistance program. Over 330,000 Missouri families receive food assistance through SNAP.

To qualify, Missourians’ gross income must be no more than 130% of the federal poverty level. For a family of three, that is a maximum of $29,940 per year.

If that family of three made just a few hundred dollars more a year under the current system, they could lose thousands in food assistance.

Other states have taken efforts to remedy steep drop offs in benefits by expanding SNAP eligibility.

Federal law allows states to expand SNAP eligibility by increasing the income limit from 130% up to 200% and removing the limit on assets. Missouri is one of nine states that has not adopted either policy.

Twenty-three states, but not Missouri, have raised the income limit all the way to 200%, including neighboring Kentucky. Others have raised it past 130% but not to the maximum: Iowa raised it to 160%; Illinois and Nebraska to 165%.

