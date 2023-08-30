JOPLIN, Mo. — A Missouri congressman speaking Tuesday in Joplin said he would not pursue gun controls despite repeated mass shootings because that’s the only way people in the U.S. can protect themselves from government tyranny.

The comment came after a retired Joplin School District assistant superintendent, Steve Doerr, asked U.S. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, what he would do as the 7th District U.S. representative to quell mass shootings. Doerr once stopped a 13-year-old Joplin student who carried a semi-automatic rifle into a Joplin middle school.

He and Burlison were at a meeting Tuesday of the Joplin Kiwanis Club, which had invited Burlison to speak. After Burlison talked about bills and spending he opposed and accused President Joe Biden and his family of criminal deeds, Burlison yielded the floor to questions.

That’s when Doerr spoke up.

Doerr was making rounds Oct. 9, 2006, at some of the school district’s buildings and was the first to approach the armed student in a hallway. The boy pointed the rifle at Doerr and said, “‘This is a real gun. I’m going to shoot you if you come any closer,’” Doerr recounted Tuesday.

Instead, the teen, Thomas White, pointed the rifle to the ceiling, pulled the trigger and the gun jammed. By then, the school’s principal, Stephen Gilbreth, arrived and was able to get White out of the building.

White was held on juvenile charges and committed to the custody of the Division of Youth Services of the Missouri Department of Social Services. In 2018, he was ordered released on probation.

Although no one was injured in the Joplin incident, Doerr said, “today we continue to have this problem in the United States. Last year, 51 school shootings occurred across this country.” He added that 27 such shootings have been tallied this year.

“This is a cancer going through our nation, killing our young people. It’s now also in churches, synagogues, businesses, anywhere you can go. You are no longer assured that somebody won’t come in with a gun and kill you.”

Doerr said he wanted to know what Burlison or the U.S. House were doing or going to do “to address this cancer that is killing us.”

Burlison responded that “death has existed on this planet since Cain killed Abel with a rock. The one thing that does equalize a large aggressor and a small aggressor is a firearm. And I strongly think the only thing that stops a crazy person with a firearm is a good person with a firearm.”

His remarks drew applause from some in the audience.

Burlison also contended that “firearm deaths in the United States dramatically decline as states like Missouri issue conceal carry permits and get more firearms in the hands of law-abiding citizens.”

Doerr said that Missouri is ranked No. 5 for deaths because of firearms.

The Republican lawmaker said he knew he and Doerr would not agree, “but history tells us that in just the last 100 years, no one has murdered more people” than the governments of people’s own countries.

Examples he cited included Cambodia, Somalia, Germany, China and Russia.

All of those, he said, “first disarmed all of their citizens consistently through regulations and then went about genocides, eradicating their people who were political dissidents or because of their origin.

“That’s why our Founding Founders said you’ve got to protect yourself, but the thing you’ve got to protect yourself against most is a tyrannical government.”

The Constitution, he said, gives people the right to bear arms not because they are the militia but because governments kill their own.

Doerr, asked after the meeting his response to Burlison’s comments, said that “he didn’t really answer the question.”