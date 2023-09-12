JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri House Republicans selected their newest speaker-in-waiting on Tuesday: current Majority Leader Jonathan Patterson.

Patterson, now set to ascend to the lower chamber’s top position in 2025, emerged as the next speaker after a closed-door vote by House Republicans.

Patterson is trained as a general surgeon and will become the first person of color elevated to House speaker in Missouri, assuming Republicans, as expected, win control of the Missouri House again in 2024.

“I want to thank my fellow caucus members for their support and for placing their trust and faith in me as we move Missouri forward,” Patterson said in a news release.

He pledged to “work with all members of the House to find common ground, pass commonsense legislation, and protect the rights, freedoms, and values Missourians hold dear.

“As we face the challenges of tomorrow, I know that together we can take the necessary steps toward a brighter future for all who live in our great state,” he said.

Patterson will rise to the top of the House having been among a small number of GOP lawmakers to vote against restrictions on transgender medical care for minors this year, viewed as a top Republican priority.

Patterson said he believed there ought to be rare instances where transgender medical care is allowed after a thorough vetting.

Even with the vote in opposition, Patterson, who controls legislative traffic as majority leader, allowed debate and a vote on the restrictions, which have been in effect since August as they are being challenged in state court.

He is positioned to replace current House Speaker Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres, who is term-limited in 2024.

As a lawmaker representing a suburban district in the Kansas City area, Patterson doesn’t have a history of sponsoring some of the GOP’s most controversial proposals on topics such as firearms, COVID-19 and abortion.

In the most recent legislative session, Patterson was one of many lawmakers to file a relatively uncontroversial extension of medical coverage for new mothers from 60 days to a year after childbirth.

In an interview, Patterson said that his parents adopted him from South Korea and that he arrived in Kansas City in 1986. He lives in Lee’s Summit with his wife and two children.

He said that growing up, his dad worked at Kansas City-based Hallmark while his mother was a stay-at-home mom.

Patterson graduated from Blue Springs High School in 1998 and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Missouri-Columbia, according to his House biography.

The biography said Patterson worked at Truman Medical Center in downtown Kansas City to complete his medical residency and worked as a general surgeon in Jackson County between 2011 and 2022. He also has embarked on surgical mission trips abroad, to the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Jordan.

Republicans won 111 seats in the last election. Democrats gained three seats to control 52 districts after the latest round of redistricting. It takes 82 seats to form a majority in the House.

All 163 House districts will be up for grabs in the November 2024 general election.