ST. LOUIS — More city neighborhoods could soon consider new taxes to cover services they aren’t getting from City Hall.

Leaders of several St. Louis neighborhoods followed the campaigns for special taxes in Holly Hills and St. Louis Hills, two prosperous south city areas. And three said that what leaders there are promising — more visible police patrols and beefed-up beautification, among other things — are the same things they want for their communities.

“I think there could be a lot of benefits,” said Jim Barnthouse, president of the neighborhood association on the Hill, St. Louis' celebrated Italian corner.

The growing interest in special taxing districts dovetails with well-documented declines in city services. Hobbled by the same staffing shortages plaguing other governments, St. Louis has struggled in recent years to fully staff its police department, answer 911 calls, pick up the trash and trim the trees — which has frustrated city residents from north to south.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and aldermen have budgeted millions of dollars for hiring bonuses, salary increases and on-the-job training for some of the positions hardest to fill. The administration has also pushed for changes in the personnel department, which runs on 80-year-old rules intended to fight patronage hiring that some say make it hard to hire anyone. But problems have persisted.

The solution some neighborhoods are now contemplating, however — paying for services themselves — is under scrutiny.

City officials have begun to question the fairness and efficacy of private security patrols, which often employ off-duty St. Louis police officers.

Jones said in December that the department's policy on moonlighting needed to change. It's not fair, she said, for "well-heeled" neighborhoods to buy extra policing. Megan Green, president of the Board of Aldermen, said then that the board could even consider dissolving some of the special taxing districts that neighborhoods use to hire the extra cops.

And Alderman Bret Narayan, the chairman of the board's Public Safety Committee, said this week he wants to dig into whether officers' moonlighting is making it harder for the police department to fill regular shifts, or if officers are overworking themselves.

The concept of paying extra for public services is not without precedent. Commercial corridors like the Delmar Loop and South Grand Boulevard maintain special levies to cover security and marketing efforts. High-end residential areas in DeBaliviere Place, the Central West End and the Shaw neighborhood pay into special districts, too.

But leaders in Holly Hills struck a chord last summer when they proposed their own district and cited fears that without it, their sturdy swath of the South Side could be in trouble.

They said gunfire and high-profile crime were making it feel unsafe. They said cars racing in the park at night made it hard to sleep. They said the city wasn't responding to reports of dead trees and overgrown medians.

And for around $200 per year per property owner, they promised to do what the city couldn't: put more police on the beat, take care of the trees, and block off roads into Carondelet Park at night.

It was an appealing pitch. The tax passed with 62% of the vote last August. Within a few months, people in St. Louis Hills, the cornerstone of the southwest side, were working on a similar campaign promising to fight a bump in property crime with private security patrols and pay contractors to trim the trees, mow the grass, and upgrade playgrounds in Francis and Willmore parks.

And after that campaign's victory this week, Barnthouse, the Hill neighborhood association president, said it would be interesting to see whether the new tax makes a difference, especially on crime. Even in one of the safest neighborhoods in the city, he said, safety is the No. 1 concern. And if hiring some off-duty cops cuts into the number of car break-ins, it could be worth it.

"Even small petty crime hurts someone," he said.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus said people in her Kingsway neighborhoods, on the northwest side, are also talking about the idea.

They want more money for neighborhood beautification efforts, she said, like putting out pots with palm trees. And of course, they want to feel safer.

"We don't have enough police," Tyus said, "so we have to look at what else we can do."

Jim Kingery, who lives in Grand-Bates, a tree-lined strip of old homes just east of Holly Hills, said he would like more money for the basics, too. He can count at least a dozen dead trees marked for removal a year or two ago that are still dropping limbs.

And, with Holly Hills right on the other side of South Grand Boulevard, absorbing Grand-Bates could be a natural expansion.

"If this is something we can do to maintain the neighborhood," he said, "then I'm all for it."

But he's still just watching for now. It takes time for the new tax money to be collected and start flowing. Security patrols only just began in Holly Hills.

Special taxing districts aren't for everyone. Compton Heights, northeast of Tower Grove Park, considered the idea a couple of years ago, but the neighborhood was split over whether they should have to pay extra for what are essentially city services, said Ben Clement, a neighborhood leader there.

Keith Fairchild, president of the Boulevard Heights Neighborhood Association, said residents need to hold city leaders accountable for providing the basics. Besides, he said, hiring private security in one area just pushes crime to the next neighborhood over.

"You're not an island," he said.