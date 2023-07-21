ST. LOUIS — More than 50 water main breaks reported in the past month — many concentrated in the southwestern parts of St. Louis — had residents at times showering with buckets, pooling reserves into their bathtubs and calling for answers from the city.

About a third of the breaks occurred near a four-mile stretch that crosses through the Southampton neighborhood. And, they come as residents face a rate hike that the city water commissioner said would help prevent breaks in the future with repairs and maintenance.

"Somebody do something, and bring our taxes down, and fix all these," said Southampton resident Mark Stewart. "They should've had a crew going to different parts of the city fixing hotspots."

Curtis Skouby, the city’s water commissioner, said the swath of breaks occurred after a 20-inch main broke across from LeGrand’s in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood on June 10. They occurred in an "intermediate pressure zone," based on elevation, that covers the southwestern portion of the city. The other breaks were spread across the city.

When a large main break occurs in an intermediate zone, there’s a sudden drop in pressure, and the utility increases water flow to the zone, Skouby said. This surge can affect vulnerable parts of the system.

"The oscillating pressure is going up and down, kind of like a water hammer," Skouby said. "It’s not good for pipes, and so it found weak spots and those gave out."

When breaks occur in intermediate zones, it’s tricky to maintain water pressure, Skouby said. Also, he said the city's Water Division can see an increase in breaks amid drought conditions; the ground had been dry for a while before the June break, as the region experienced reduced rainfall in May.

Water main breaks are unpredictable, Skouby said, and the age of pipes isn't a determining factor.

Earl Bond, of Southampton, said this is the first summer he’s noticed breaks popping up.

One broke near Bond's home on Bancroft Avenue home a month ago, he said, sending water about a foot high flooding down the street. On Monday, debris on Bancroft Avenue was still lodged below a parked vehicle that he said hadn’t been moved since the break.

Crews quickly came to make repairs, Bond said, shutting off water for a few hours. He filled up his bathtub, he said, so he could still flush the toilet.

About a mile away on Delor Street, a main broke on June 15, said Megan Durocher, who lives there. She had just moved to St. Louis from Chicago.

"I was just like, 'Is this a routine thing?'" said Durocher.

Durocher, 38, lost water for a few hours, she said. She hadn’t yet figured out how to turn off the water in her duplex, so she used the window as a time to install a valve on her toilet.

"Obviously, that was risky because it could have turned back on at any time, and we could have had water everywhere," Durocher said.

Another mile away, Ken Kuntz, 66, said he noticed water gushing down both sides of the 5700 block of Finkman Street about three weeks ago.

"So, I looked out there, and I seen the water bubbling all up," and water pressure dropped, said Kuntz, who’s lived there since 1994.

The break leaked until it was repaired three or four days later, and crews filled the hole in the ground left by the break within two weeks, he said.

Mark Stewart, who has lived on the 5500 block of Nottingham Avenue since 1993, said he’s noticed the main breaks popping up all over the city. A break occurred on the blocks to the left and right of his home.

Stewart, a plumber, said the city shouldn’t be waiting for emergencies, but rather, repair a little at a time.

Skouby said a 44% water rate increase that aldermen approved last month would help the division prevent breaks from happening in the future. It will allow the division to cover operation and maintenance expenses, he said, and make capital improvements, including water main replacement.

"We too often are responding to events," Skouby said. "Additional funding will help us to take action proactively to address it, and maybe repair some of the older mains that are problematic."

