CLAYTON — Boeing Co. would save roughly $47 million more on taxes than originally thought for a nearly $2 billion expansion project, according to new estimates from the proposed deal pending before the St. Louis County Council.

Last week, the economic development agency working on the agreement said Boeing would get half off on the project's real and personal property taxes — an estimated savings of $108 million over the 10-year deal — in exchange for the creation of 500 jobs and investment in new, secret aerospace programs.

But at a special hearing before the County Council on Tuesday, lawyers brokering the plan said Boeing would save more like $155 million. Jason Terry, an attorney with public finance law firm Gilmore Bell, said assumptions made to calculate the estimate had changed.

"That document is still in draft form," Terry said after the hearing. "Once that document hits the council agenda, it will explain what that number is based on."

Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page, later said that the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, the county's economic development arm that is working on the deal, used a formula based on a 2021 agreement with Boeing. But that only included unincorporated St. Louis County, not municipal taxes. The new plan includes the city of Berkeley, Moore said.

Another key detail came out at the hearing on Tuesday: The new deal includes a claw-back measure if Boeing doesn't keep the 500 new jobs and also at least 12,100 total jobs in the region over the plan's lifespan.

But Boeing has 16,000 employees here currently — which could give the company room to lay off roughly 4,000 people and still qualify for the tax incentives.

Jason Archer, vice president of business development at the Partnership, said the baseline job number accommodates for the possibility that Boeing will downsize as it phases out programs. Boeing announced in February it plans to wind down production of the F/A-18 fighter jet, which the company makes at assembly lines near its local offices in Berkeley.

The new programs could make up for that loss, Archer said.

Details of Boeing's new pitch are scant, in part because the company works on sensitive security programs with the U.S. Department of Defense. The project, which promises "advanced manufacturing production facilities," comes as the aerospace industry ramps up for a national competition to build the next generation of U.S. fighter jets.

Nearly a dozen organizations testified at the hearing, including Boeing representatives, educational groups, nonprofit organizations and union groups.

Without the county deal, Boeing might look elsewhere, said Randell Gelzer Jr., senior director of state and local relations for Boeing.

"In terms of the competitiveness for this project, we have considered other Boeing sites," Gelzer told councilmembers. "This proposal before you today is critical to being able to make sure we have cost-competitive proposals for the Department of Defense."

The county can't assume Boeing will choose the St. Louis region, said Maggie Kost, who works to attract businesses to the region with the booster organization Greater St. Louis Inc.

Boeing may be competing for the fighter jet contracts against defense giant Lockheed Martin. And Cobb County, Georgia, near Atlanta, has agreed to tax abatements worth $77.9 million for Lockheed.

"You can guarantee that they will be putting that investment to use for the same contracts that we want to bring here to St. Louis," Kost said.

Representatives of school districts, which rely heavily on property taxes, were not present at the hearing on Tuesday.

But Dennis Ganahl, managing director MO Tax Relief Now, said before the meeting that Boeing doesn't deserve a tax break. The group lobbied the council unsuccessfully earlier this summer to pass a property tax freeze for seniors, a measure that failed 4-3 along party lines with Democrats opposing it.

"I hope all the Republicans who voted for senior tax relief stand up against Boeing to make a statement to say, 'When you give seniors tax relief, we'll give Boeing tax relief,'" Ganahl said.

The County Council isn't the only public entity negotiating with Boeing.

The company is working on a separate agreement with St. Louis Lambert International Airport to lease about 154 acres of airport-owned land to house Boeing's expansion, according to Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, Lambert's director.

More details about that deal will become public when a proposal is submitted Wednesday to the St. Louis Airport Commission.

The state is also in talking with Boeing about tax incentives to supplement the county's plan, said Michelle Hataway, acting director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.